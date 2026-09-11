A person sustained moderate injuries and had to be freed from their car after it rolled into a ditch near Taieri Mouth, south of Dunedin.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Taieri Beach Rd just after 11am on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said initial reports indicated the car came off the road and rolled into a ditch.

Two crews were sent to the scene.

The sole occupant was trapped and firefighters freed them from the vehicle.

A tow truck had been requested.

The road did not appear to be blocked.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance crew treated one person in a moderate condition.

They were being taken to Dunedin Hospital.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz