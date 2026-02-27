PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH Inland Revenue Te Tari Taake site leader Emma Butler stands outside the government department’s new offices in the Mataukareao building in Great King St yesterday. Inland Revenue took up residence on the second floor of the building when office space became available. An Inland Revenue spokesperson said when the lease for its Dunedin site came up for renewal it took the opportunity to see what other office space was available and suited its needs. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH The new site on Great King St gave the organisation an opportunity to improve on-site security, sustainability and access. It also gave the staff of 183 employees, a great working environment, the spokesperson said. There is a "front of house" for public access. Inland Revenue would not allow the Otago Daily Times on to the second floor to take a photograph of the office.