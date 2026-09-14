A man whose daughter died at an overcrowded party in Dunedin says it's devastating to hear a coroner's report into another alcohol-related death in the city.

A coroner described the death of an Otago University student, who died after choking on his own vomit in 2023, as a "woeful illustration" of the country's youth drinking culture.

Partygoers had carried him to a bedroom after he was found passed out and "pretty much unresponsive" in the kitchen.

A witness described people later trying to clear vomit from his throat. Emergency services were called and took over doing CPR, but the student could not be revived.

Bede Crestani, whose daughter Sophia was crushed to death at an overcrowded house party in Dunedin, told RNZ’s Checkpoint that supermarket companies Woolworths and Foodstuffs had some responsibility for the problem.

"I would like them to get into a room, in Selwyn college, where we met the tenants the day after Sophia died with other parents and family of people who have been victims of excessive drinking, and front us and say that what they're doing is legal and all OK."

He stopped short of saying supermarkets should not sell alcohol, but he said the supermarkets should look at their own part in the issues relating to binge drinking.

"They need to look at the problems and have a look at some of those streets down there - and look at some of the broken glass after different events ... and go 'what is their part of the damage that's resulting from that?''

Crestani said New Zealand had a youth drinking culture which encouraged people to over-consume alcohol.

"There is a drinking problem in New Zealand where it's cool to drink too much. It's not victimless, people die and it causes many other health problems as well."

He said people needed to be responsible for their own and their friends’ drinking.

"There does need to be responsibility for people who hold parties or events ... and I advocated for prosecution of the tenants in Sophia's case."

A Foodstuffs spokesperson told RNZ their thoughts were with the family and friends of the man who died.

"We also acknowledge the advocacy of families who have experienced the loss of loved ones and understand why these issues are so important to them.

"This is a deeply sad situation, and we do not think it would be appropriate for Foodstuffs to comment on or debate the views expressed by grieving families. Alcohol harm is a complex issue involving a range of factors, individuals and organisations.

"We support efforts to promote the safe and responsible consumption of alcohol and comply with all applicable laws and regulations governing its sale."

The University of Otago extended its thoughts to the student's whanau and friends.

A spokeswoman said safety and wellbeing of students remained top priorities.

She said as well as proactive and regular communication with students about responsible consumption of alcohol - the university had a range of dedicated services, including clinicians with specialist drug and alcohol harm expertise.