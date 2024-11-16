Students were recognised for their achievements in the John McGlashan College 2024 senior prizegiving.

John McGlashan College 2024 Dux Ollie Hamilton.

Premier Awards





Premier award for literature, Hugo Poland. Premier award for school music, David Song and Emilio Ghosh-Novero. Most significant contribution to the arts, David Song. Health sciences award, Will Bary. Rural student of the year, Jock Duncan and Jaxon Thomson. Boarding house award, Charlie Pearson. Most outstanding sports team, Matt O’Meara and Angus Loe. Best all round athlete, Angus Loe. Highest performing athlete, Joshua Grieve. Principal’s award for the head prefect, Jonty Riley. College’s special character, David Song. Service to the community and the college, Jack Tourelle. Loyalty and contribution to the college, Liam Barron and Tatsuichi Narita. Student who best exemplifies the qualities promoted by the college, Jonty Riley. Best all round student, Ollie Hamilton. Proxime Accessit, Jack Sandford. Dux, Ollie Hamilton

Year 11 Academic Awards



Oscar Berry, merit in 3d design and visual art. Harrison Bird, excellence in drama. Merit in English. Niko Brett, merit in English. Jack Burton, merit in 3d design, furniture design technology and mathematics. Guy Byfield, merit in agriculture. Joshua Clearwater-Blunt, merit in 3d design and science. Lachie Clearwater, merit in agriculture, commerce and furniture design technology. Jed Crawford, merit in English, furniture design technology, geography and Te Reo Māori. Zac Cunningham, excellence in furniture design technology. Merit in English and mathematics. Lachlan Davies, merit in English. Fergus Dillon, excellence in agriculture and commerce. Merit in English and mathematics. Logan Divers, merit in mathematics. Toby Duncan, merit in visual art. Jonty Ellis, excellence in English and Te Reo Māori. Merit in physical education. Fred Gordon ,merit in commerce and English. Andrew Grounds, merit in drama, English and science. Matthew Hall, merit in English and science. Matthew Hanna, excellence in furniture design technology. Merit in Te Reo Māori. Toby Hazlett, merit in English. Thomas Hinton, excellence in commerce and physical education. Raiden Ho, excellence in visual art. Theo Hollands, merit in agriculture. Jonny Hunter, merit in Te Reo Māori and visual art. Johnny Kaan, excellence in commerce. Merit in English, history and mathematics. Paddy Kennedy, excellence in furniture design technology. Merit in agriculture, mathematics and visual art. Tee Kiatwattanakorn, merit in drama, English, geography, science and L2 mathematics. Oliver King, merit in physical education. Simon Knopp, excellence in digital technology and history. Merit in commerce and English. William Light, Excellence in commerce. Merit in English. Lachlan Macaulay, excellence in agriculture. Merit in English, food technology and physical education. Geordie Macdonald, excellence in furniture design technology. Merit in agriculture. Lachie Mackenzie, excellence in furniture design technology. Merit in agriculture. Harry Martin, merit in English, food technology and mathematics. Noah McCoubrey, merit in 3d design, English and physical education. Harry McDonald, excellence in commerce. Merit in English and history. Bede OConnell, merit in mathematics. Jack OConnor, merit in furniture design technology and visual art. Otis Quelch, merit in commerce and mathematics. Liam Rasmussen, excellence in music and science. Luka Riley, excellence in commerce and English. Merit in history and mathematics. Ollie Rongen, merit in furniture design technology. Lachlan Russell, merit in English and science. Timothy Stevens, excellence in music. Merit in drama, English and science. Logan Struthers, excellence in food technology. Merit in English and music. Rakai Wetere, excellence in visual art. Merit in 3d design and English. Luke Wilson, merit in English, physical education and science. George Bary, excellence in English, German, history, science and visual art. Merit in l2 mathematics. Oliver Beadell, excellence in English, history, German and visual art. Merit in German. NicholasBolton, excellence in commerce and science. Merit in English, German and history. William Cameron, excellence in commerce and Te Reo Māori. Merit in English and l2 mathematics. Charlie Falconer, excellence in agriculture, commerce and visual art. Merit in l2 mathematics. Anderson Fought, excellence in geography and l2 history. Merit in german, science and l2 mathematics. Dan Grieve, excellence in science and l2 mathematics. Merit in English, geography and German. William Harrex, excellence in furniture design technology. Merit in geography, physical education, science and merit in l2 mathematics. James Kinney, excellence in commerce, digital technology and English. Merit in 3d design and mathematics. Benjamin Koh, excellence in commerce, English, history and Te Reo Māori. Merit in l2 mathematics. Samuel La Hood, excellence in commerce, English, geography and history. Merit in mathematics and science. William Laws, excellence in English, Te Reo Māori, music, physical education and l2 mathematics. Adrian Prasath, excellence in German, Te Reo Māori, music and science. Merit in English and l2 mathematics. Charles Reid, excellence in English and history. Merit in science, German and l2 mathematics. Maxwell Rei, excellence in commerce, history, english and science. Merit in German and l2 mathematics. Aathur Talahma, excellence in English, geography, German and science. Merit in German, l2 mathematics and l2 history. Jaden Tonkin, excellence in commerce, geography and l2 Biology. Merit in English and mathematics. Nicholas Williams, excellence in commerce and geography. Merit in digital technology, English, mathematics and science. Ryan Zhou, excellence in digital technology, English, German, l2 mathematics, l2 physics and l2 History.

Year 12 Academic Awards



Tom Anderson, merit in economics and English. Taylor Baker, merit in food technology. Charlie Barnett, merit in economics and physical education. George Begg, merit in furniture design technology. Max Braithwaite, merit in photography and physical education. Angus Burns, excellence in photography. Merit in history. Richie Cavanagh, merit in food technology. Cooper Cleland, excellence in food technology. Henry Crawford, excellence in economics. Merit in agribusiness. Oscar Crowe, excellence in accounting. Merit in chemistry, English and furniture design technology. Luke Dawson, merit in digital technology. Charlie Donaldson, merit in accounting. Jakob Eaton, merit in agriculture and photography. Ben Eckhoff, merit in digital technology, English and photography. Glenn Ericsson, merit in drama. Brayton Erskine, merit in agriculture and photography. Marco Farella, excellence in theory of knowledge. Merit in chemistry, economics, English, mathematics and Spanish. Ruairi Gillon, excellence in English. Merit in chemistry and economics. Felix Gimenez, merit in photography. Joshua Grieve, merit in biology, chemistry and English. Noah Hamilton, merit in biology and economics. Ryan Hamilton, excellence in furniture design technology.George Holland, excellence in photography and physical education. Merit in English. Connor Howes, merit in physical education. Ethan Hudson, merit in history. Matthew Jarvie, merit in physical education. Ben Knopp, merit in history. Sam Lawson, merit in 3d design and economics. Jonny Leitch, excellence in photography. Merit in visual art. Jacob Levy, excellence in photography. Merit in physical education. Jack Lucas, merit in accounting. Roger Luo, excellence in Chinese. Merit in mathematics and theory of knowledge. Thomas Macbeth, merit in physical education. Maita Madambi, excellence in chemistry. Ryley Matheson, merit in physical education. Patrick McKenzie, merit in English and history. Serge Meeuws, excellence in photography. Fergus Millar, merit in history. Amos Miller, merit in chemistry, English and physical education. Brodie Miller, merit in economics and English. Luke Miller excellence in history. Merit in chemistry and physical education. Harper Milne, excellence in history. Merit in drama. Sam Milne, merit in furniture design technology, photography and physical education. William Moyle, merit in history. Theo Nico, merit in chemistry, economics and English. Daniel OBrien, excellence in English and Te Reo Māori. Merit in biology and chemistry. Cooper Ollerenshaw, merit in 3d design. Hayden Phillips, merit in history and photography. Lincoln Rimmer, excellence in theory of knowledge. Merit in chemistry and mathematics. Carter Robertson-Gray, excellence in food technology. Merit in photography and physical education. Felix Robinson, excellence in theory of knowledge. Merit in economics, English, history and spanish. Liam Ross, excellence in photography. Jayden Toro, merit in physical education. Caleb Ung, merit in chemistry, English, history and mathematics. Mitchell Urquhart, merit in physical education. Oliver Ushakov-Colling, merit in English. Morgan Wallace, merit in Economics, English and photography. William Ashton, excellence in English, history, mathematics, physics, Spanish and theory of knowledge. Edmund Ferro, excellence in English and visual art. Merit in history, mathematics and music. Mac Forde, excellence in history and physical education. Merit in economics, English, mathematics and photography. Zack Gallagher, excellence in biology, chemistry, English, photography and physics. Merit in l3 calculus. Annan Goldsmith, excellence in 3d design, furniture design technology and visual art. Merit in English. Sam Hancox, excellence in agriculture, furniture design technology and visual art. Merit in mathematics. Stephen La, excellence in biology, chemistry, English and history. Merit in physics and l3 calculus. James Lawson, excellence in chemistry, English, history, mathematics, theory of knowledge and visual art. Merit in Spanish. Reid Penwarden, excellence in digital technology and photography. Merit in drama, English and mathematics. Skylar Peters, excellence in chemistry, physics, Spanish and theory of knowledge. Merit in English, history and mathematics. Freddie Saunders, excellence in accounting, agribusiness, economics and English. Merit in 3d design. Eddie Scott, excellence in English, biology and Te Reo Māori. Merit in chemistry and English. Aram Talahma, excellence in history, Spanish and theory of knowledge. Merit in English and mathematics. Jerry Yang, excellence in accounting, mathematics, chemistry, furniture design technology and physics.

Year 13 Academic Awards



Luke Andrews, merit in history. Liam Barron, merit in history. Harrison Bowmar, merit in bio ethics. Cody Byck, merit in history. James Cameron, excellence in history. Merit in English.

Charlie Carran, merit in agribusiness. Jacob Cooper, excellence in bio ethics and furniture design technology. Joseph Devereux-Kilpatrick, merit in furniture design technology. Joe Dyer, merit in physical education. Brodie Ferguson, merit in English and furniture design technology. Haydn Finlay, merit in furniture design technology. Nicholas George, merit in food technology. Leo Han, excellence in Chinese. Merit in mathematics and physics. Jarn Hollows, excellence in physical education. Merit in history. Charlie Jia, excellence in Chinese . Charlie Light, merit in bio ethics and physical education. Angus Loe, excellence in physical education. Merit in agribusiness and economics. Flynn McGuigan, excellence in bio ethics. Merit in agribusiness and physical education. Jock McMillan, excellence in biology and English. Merit in chemistry. Adam McNab, merit in bio ethics. Tatsuichi Narita, merit in accounting, calculus and statistics.

George OConnell excellence in history. Matthew OMeara, merit in agriculture. Harvey ONeill, merit in English, history and physical education. William Parks, excellence in history and visual art. Merit in biology and food technology. Alex Piebenga, merit in agribusiness and physical education. Max Porter, excellence in Te Reo Māori. Merit in bio ethics and English. Luke Pullar, merit in English. Jonty Riley, excellence in 3d design. Merit in visual art. Oscar Ross, merit in English, visual art and furniture design technology. David Song, excellence in furniture design technology and photography. Simon Tomkins, merit in food technology. Harrison Tonkin, merit in theory of knowledge. Jack Tourelle, excellence in 3d design. Samuel Ussher, merit in history. Harry Willis, excellence in food technology. Finn Anderson, excellence in economics, mathematics and physics. Merit in English and theory of knowledge. Will Bary, excellence in mathematics and theory of knowledge. Merit in biology, English, physics and Spanish. Ewan Beadell, excellence in biology, chemistry and theory of knowledge. Emilio Ghosh-Novero, excellence in music, Spanish, English and theory of knowledge. Merit in economics. Ollie Hamilton, excellence in Spanish, biology, chemistry, English, mathematics, physics and theory of knowledge. Wei-Hun Loh, excellence in Spanish, economics, mathematics, physics and theory of knowledge. Merit in chemistry and English. Charlie Pearson, excellence in agribusiness, bio ethics, economics, English and furniture design technology. Hugo Poland, excellence in biology, digital technology and English. Merit in calculus, chemistry and physics. Jack Sandford, excellence in Spanish, biology, chemistry, English, mathematics, physics and theory of knowledge. Lucas Townend, excellence in bio ethics, photography and economics. Merit in history.

Sports Awards



Senior athletics champion, Jacob Levy. Intermediate athletics champion, Ethan McSkimming. Junior athletic cup, Alex Walker. Champion of champions, Alex Walker. Badminton singles, David Song. Most outstanding basketball player, Alex Piebenga. Contribution and commitment to basketball, Otis Quelch. Most improved basketball player, Jayden Toro. Cricket best bowling record, Leo Jones. Best batting record, Joseph Devereux-Kilpatrick. Loyalty, service and sportsmanship in 1st XI Jonty Riley and George OConnell. Senior cross country champion, Ewan Beadell. Intermediate cross country champion, William Harrex. Football contribution to 1st XI Emilio Ghosh-Novero and Joshua George. First XI footballer of the year, George Holland. Golden boot, Lucas Townend. Golf senior match-play award, Harvey O’Neill. Best gross, Connor Howes. Service to school hockey, Angus Loe and Max Porter. Most improved hockey player, Charlie Falconer. Most valuable player, Adam McNab. Contribution to ice hockey, Cody Byck. Most promising ice hockey player, Will Bary. Rower of the year, Matthew OMeara. Outstanding attitude as a novice or cox, Noah McCoubrey. Most promising junior rower, Paddy Kennedy. Most improved rugby player, Harry Martin. Most valuable player in 1st XV, Jonty Riley. Services to the 1st XV, Liam Barron. Trapshooting, Fergus Dillon. Most improved trapshooter, Lachie Mackenzie. Senior Swimming Champion, Ewan Beadell. Champion of champions, Ewan Beadell. Best and fairest touch player, Zac Cunningham. The JMCTC spirit of the outdoors, Simon Tomkins. Most outstanding volleyball player, Tate Cameron. Most promising senior volleyball player, Theo Nicol. Most valuable waterpolo player, Taylor Baker.

Subject and Special Awards.

Academic excellence in agricultural sciences, Matt O’Meara. Senior art, William Parks. Senior biology, Hugo Poland and Ollie Hamilton. Senior chemistry, Ollie Hamilton. Senior physics, Jack Sandford. Senior English, Hugo Poland. Senior digitech, Hugo Poland. Year 11 digitech, Ryan Zhou. Senior mathematics, Ollie Hamilton. Senior ESOL, Hibiki Kawasaki. Senior commerce, Charlie Pearson. Senior geography, Anderson Fought. Senior history, James Cameron. Commitment to Spanish, Jack Sandford. Commitment to German, Adrian Prasath. Senior workshop technology, Annan Goldsmith. Senior food technology, Harry Willis. Senior 3d design, Jack Tourelle and Jonty Riley. Senior physical education, Jarn Hollows. Creative writing year 12 and 13, Jock McMillan. Creative writing year 11, Charlie Falconer. Speech year 12 and 13, Hugo Poland. Speech year 11 Charles Reid and Luka Riley. Contribution to college chess, Ryan Zhou.

Champion piper, Caleb Ung. Debating top college speaker, Lincoln Rimmer. Most promising speaker, Charles Reid. Contribution to school drama, Glenn Ericsson. Service to the performing arts, Reid Penwarden. Contribution to senior school music, Nicholas George. Duke of Edinburgh, Bronze Jonny Leitch. Duke of Edinburgh Silver, Ryan Hamilton, Joshua Grieve, Daniel O’Brien. Best senior speaker of te reo Māori, Daniel O’Brien. Tuakana - Jayden Toro. Mana Pounamu, Max Porter.