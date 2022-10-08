Jules Radich wins Dunedin mayoral race

Cr Jules Radich

One-term councillor Jules Radich has unseated Aaron Hawkins as Dunedin mayor.

Progress results released by the Dunedin City Council showed Mr Hawkins came in second, Sophie Barker third and Lee Vandervis third.

Mr Radich said he felt a sense of vindication, as there had been public dissatisfaction with the council's direction in the past term.

Three members of his Team Dunedin ticket were also elected, progress results indicate.

They are Andrew Whiley, Brent Weatherall and Kevin Gilbert.

Mr Radich said he had been told the margin of his mayoral win was clear.

"The people of Dunedin have certainly spoken," he said.

Mr Radich said he understood there was quite a change to the makeup of the council and a diverse mix of people would again be around the table.

Progress results had incumbent councillor Rachel Elder missing out.

New councillors would be Cherry Lucas, Mandy Mayhem-Bullock, Mr Weatherall and Mr Gilbert.

Bill Acklin, who has been a councillor previously, would be back at the table.

Mr Radich said he had not yet had discussions about who might be deputy mayor.

Mr Hawkins, who did not stand for council, posted on social media thanking everyone for their support over the last nine years at the Dunedin City Council, and through this campaign.

"Alas it wasn’t to be.

"I’m proud of what we achieved in my 3 years as Mayor, even if we had plenty more work to do.

"To Cr Radich and the incoming council all the very best for the next three years."

Candidate Sophie Barker said she was feeling fine after the result, and had sent a congratulatory text to Mr Radich.

She believed she was the highest polling councillor, which she was very happy about.

She was "pretty gutted'' Mr Hawkins would not be returning to the council.

"Aaron did a really good job.

"He was a good mayor, I'm sad to see him go. I wish he'd stood for mayor and councillor."

Cr Vandervis said Mr Radich had won in a "massive landslide" which gave him a mandate to make some "major changes".

"Jules has got a real mandate for change and I'm looking forward to being part of helping him and direct that change."

"The makeup of council will be significantly different with a lot of newbies."

He was philosophical about not winning the mayoralty.

"You always hope things are going to turn out reasonably well in an election and they haven't this year for me."

The progress results are based on about 90% of ordinary votes being counted.

About 10% of such votes were in transit, a Dunedin City Council spokesman said.

Preliminary results could be available this evening.

Progress results for mayoralty:

Mayoralty RADICH Jules Team Dunedin elected

HAWKINS Aaron Green Ötepoti excluded

BARKER Sophie Independent excluded

VANDERVIS Lee Independent excluded

HOULAHAN Carmen Independent excluded

ACKLIN Bill Independent excluded

MILNE David Joseph excluded

MAYHEM-BULLOCK Mandy excluded

SEAGER Richard Southern Independents excluded

TAYLOR Pamela Independent excluded

GROSHINSKI Jett Independent excluded