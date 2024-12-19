Kaikorai Valley College 2024 Junior School Prizegiving

Students were recognised for their achievements in the Kaikorai Valley College 2024 junior prizegiving.

Year 9:

Nader Aldouss, 1st Place in pe: "moving, moving, moving" and "sports academy", commendation in mathematics and pe: "moving moving moving"; Audrey Alfonso, mīharo award, 3rd place in Japanese: "introductory", science: "stuff your face" and Te Reo, commendation in pe: "moving moving moving" and social science: "when nature fights back", diligence award; Ethan Amato, 3rd place in science: "stuff your face", commendation in English, mathematics and music, diligence award; Ethan Baker-Cooper, mīharo award, 3rd place in art "that's surreal", commendation in music, diligence award; Jacob Batchelor, diligence award; Jake Berzuela, mīharo award, year 9 academic award for Kōwhai house, 2nd place in Japanese: "introductory" and music, 3rd place in science: "nature's guardians", commendation in art: "mix&match", humanities: "truth in film", music and mathematics, diligence award; Noah Blackwood, commendation in art; Riley Boock-Souden, 1st place in science: "stuff your face", commendation in English, diligence award; Levi Bottomley, mīharo award, 2nd place in pe: "born to move", commendation in music and urban farm, diligence award; Aaron Broekhuyse, commendation in technology wood, diligence award; Aeva Cairns-Whitcombe, mīharo award, commendation in art and mathematics; Talia Constable, commendation in urban farm; Kaitlynn Cooper, commendation in English; Aiden Dowson-Trevathan, commendation in design and visual communication; Blake Dowson-Trevathan, mīharo award, 1st place in urban farm, 2nd place in science: "stuff your face", commendation in urban farm, diligence award; Teegan Driver, 2nd place in music, commendation in music and technology: "digital artistry", diligence award; Chris Forbes, 1st place in design and visual communication, 3rd place in science foundations, commendation in art and humanities: "the amazing race"; Ben Geddes, 1st place in pe: "born to move", 3rd place in humanities: "the amazing race", commendation in design and visual communication, mathematics, science: "nature's guardians" and urban farm, diligence award; Des Gordon, commendation in music; Bailey Guise, mīharo award, 1st place in pe: "sports education", 3rd place in pe: "sports academy" and urban farm, commendation in English, pe: "sport's education" and science: "csi", diligence award; Zoe Hipgrave, mīharo award, year 9 academic award for rātā house, 1st place in foods: "street food", music, science: "nature's guardians", science: "stuff your face" and urban farm, 2nd place in English, social science: "when nature fights back" and Te Reo, 3rd place in mathematics, commendation in mathematics, music and science foundations, diligence award; Flynn Hunter, 3rd place in music, commendation in music; Zac Johnson, 3rd place in art: "pop culture", 4th place in mathematics, commendation in art, English and Japanese: "introductory"; Jazmine Jones mīharo award, 5th place in English (5=), commendation in food technology, diligence award; Kaden Kirkman, 3rd place in urban farm, 4th place in English, commendation in humanities: "Hitler & the holocaust", mathematics, pe: "train to gain" and science foundations; Leilah Legaspi-Vivian, 1st place in music, commendation in English, Japanese: "introductory" and music; Nick Lorden, commendation in English; Sam Matheson, 1st place in pe: "born to move", 2nd place in urban farm, commendation in technology wood, diligence award; Sophie McAlevey, 2nd place in pe: "sports education" and technology: utility bag", 5th place in English (5=), commendation in English and mathematics, diligence award; Jake McCormick, commendation in English, science foundations and science: "to infinity & beyond"; Maree McMillan Unahi, diligence award; Bastien Millar, 1st place in music production, 2nd place in mathematics, commendation in English, humanities: "money talks", science foundations and social science: "when nature fights back"; Juneya Paki, commendation in music; Logan Parrish, 1st place in science: "csi", 2nd place in science: "stuff your face", 5th place in mathematics, commendation in English, music and science: "nature's guardians", diligence award; Keisha Pritchard, mīharo award, year 9 academic award for Mataī House, 1st place in English, design and visual communication and science: "to infinity & beyond", 2nd place in art: "that's surreal", humanities: "truth in film" and science: "nature's guardians", 3rd place in art: "mix and match", commendation in English, Japanese: "introductory" and mathematics, diligence award; Henry Reid, commendation in music; Devon Richards, commendation in English and music; Ferguson Richardson, commendation in humanities: "money talks", music and mathematics,

diligence award; Nikcoie Saxon, commendation in music; Shriya Shania, 2nd place in pe: "sports academy", English, 3rd place in science: "csi", commendation in English, food technology and music, diligence award; Bella Sinton, mīharo award, commendation in mathematics; Mason Stobba, commendation in music; Campbell Tate, mīharo award, year 9 academic award for Tōtara house, 1st place in Japanese: "introductory", mathematics and Te Reo, 2nd place in music production, 3rd place in English and science foundations, commendation in humanities: "money talks", mathematics and music, diligence award; Tyrone Toomey, 3rd place in pe: "sports education", commendation in music, diligence award; Logan Williamson, 2nd place in science: "csi", Commendation in design and visual communication, mathematics, music and science foundations, diligence award.

Year 10:

Khaled Akleh, mīharo award, 2nd place in sports academy, commendation in food technology; Chaymaa Aldouss, mīharo award, commendation in art, English, Japanese: "language & culture", Japanese: "life & scripts", science foundations and technology: “colour & make”, diligence award; Azzliah Alfonso, commendation in humanities: "don't forget your roots", Japanese: "language & culture", Japanese: "life & scripts" and science: "to infinity & beyond", diligence award; Sophie Alnashi, commendation in art and urban farm; Gaza Aqwa Ghosani, mīharo award, year 10 academic award for Kōwhai house, 1st place in humanities: "money talks" (1=) and humanities: "truth in film", 2nd place in science foundations, 3rd place in mathematics, diligence award; Lillian Bain, commendation in English, food technology and technology wood; Eden Bell Nash, year 10 academic award for Mataī house, 1st place in pe: "born to move", science foundations and technology wood (1=), 2nd place in pe: "moving, moving, moving" and science: "stuff your face", 3rd place in English, commendation in food technology, mathematics and technology wood, diligence award; Danyon Bent, mīharo award, 3rd place in pe: "let's get active", 5th place in mathematics, diligence award; Millie Burgess, mīharo award, year 10 academic award for Rātā house, 1st place in Japanese: "life and scripts", 2nd place in science: "stuff your face", commendation in science: "csi", diligence award; George Canning, commendation in humanities: "money talks" and science foundations, diligence award; Hayley Chronican, 1st place in science: "csi", 3rd place in technology: "colour & make", 4th place in English (4=), commendation in English; Callum Crawford, commendation in music; Darcy Cunningham-Fitzpatrick, mīharo award, 1st place in food technology and humanities: "the amazing race", 2nd place in sports education, 5th place in English, commendation in mathematics and science: "stuff your face"; Ioaba Dean-Harris, 2nd place in Te Reo, commendation in pe: "train to gain", diligence award; Paige Duthie, mīharo award, 1st place in art "that's surreal", 2nd place in art: "mix & match" and art: "pop culture", commendation in science: "csi", diligence award; Daniel Duxbury, commendation in social science: "nature fights back", science: "stuff your face"; Alyssa Evans, mīharo award, 3rd place in Japanese: "life and scripts", commendation in science: "to infinity & beyond", diligence award; Kody Everitt, commendation in mathematics; Danni Fellows, commendation in art; Keegan Fenton-Todd, mīharo award; Noah Fitiao-Cross, mīharo award, year 10 academic award for Tōtara house, 1st place in humanities: "ancient antics", pe: sports academy" and pe: "train to gain", 2nd place in English and mathematics, 3rd place in music production, commendation in mathematics and music, diligence award; Dominic Free, mīharo award, 1st place in technology: "game design", commendation in English, diligence award; Lachlan Gascoyne, commendation in digital technology: "web design"; Bella Geekie, mīharo award, 2nd place in Japanese: "life and scripts", 3rd place in humanities: "money talks", commendation in English, food technology, mathematics and science foundations, diligence award; Leeroy Hemopo, commendation in design and visual communication; Leo Hemopo, commendation in music and urban farm, diligence award; Yuko Hirashima, mīharo award, 1st place in maths, science: "stuff your face", commendation in art and mathematics, diligence award; Katheleen Hollands, mīharo award; 2nd place in technology: "colour & make" and street food, 3rd place in science: "csi", commendation in japanese: "language & culture", pe: "moving moving moving" and social sciences: "when nature fights back"; Amber Hurring, mīharo award, 1st place in humanities: "money talks", commendation in English, food technology, pe: "moving moving moving" and science foundations; Pranav Jiresh, commendation in technology wood, diligence award; Jasraj Kang, mīharo award, commendation in technology wood, diligence award; Olivia Keightley-Todd, mīharo award, commendation in English, Japanese: "language & culture", Japanese: "life & scripts" and science: "csi"; Jade Kidd, 2nd place in food technology, 3rd place in pe: "born to move", commendation in music, science: "csi and science foundations, diligence award; Joshua Kruskopf, 4th place in mathematics, commendation in English, music and science: "csi", diligence award; Jamie Lind, commendation in music; Shikayla Low, mīharo award, 1st place in technology: "colour & make", 2nd place in science: "csi", 3rd place in humanities: "ancient antics" and "truth in film", commendation in art; Chevy MacDonald,2nd place in better breakfast and technology: "game design", 3rd place in better breakfast, commendation in food technology, music and technology: "colour & make"; Kayla Marsh, 1st place in Te Reo, commendation in English and music; Lucy Marsh, commendation in food technology; Yuuki McIntosh-Yamada, 3rd place in urban farm, commendation in science: "stuff your face" and maths; Taiaha McKay, mīharo award, 3rd place in technology wood, commendation in design and visual communication, English, mathematics, pe: "train to gain" and science: "csi"; Sarah McKenzie, mīharo award, commendation in Japanese: "life & scripts", science: "stuff your face" and technology wood; Yoku Miura, mīharo award, 1st place in English and urban farm, 2nd place in humanities: "ancient antics", commendation in English, food technology, mathematics and digital technology: "web design", diligence award; Noah Moynihan, 3rd place in pe: "sports academy"; Ruben Parsons, 1st place in tet: "utility bag"; Mikaela Rankin, commendation in art, English, humanities: "money talks" and science: "csi"; Bryn Rees, commendation in science: "csi", diligence award; William Roy-Jones, mīharo award, commendation in music, diligence award; Nicholas Serna, 3rd place in pe: "sports education", commendation in Japanese: "life & scripts" and pe: "sports education"; Joshua Shand, 1st place in pe: "sports education", 2nd place in pe: "born to move", commendation in English and pe: "born to move"; Ethan Sinclair, mīharo award, 2nd place in pe: "let's get active" and urban farm, commendation in English, humanities: "ancient antics" and Te Reo, diligence award; Toby Sinclair, 1st place in technology wood, commendation in music; Ruby Smith, commendation in art, English and music, diligence award; Salem Trounson, mīharo award, 1st place in digital technology: "web design", commendation in art, English and mathematics, diligence award; Sara Tuapawa, 1st place in better breakfast, commendation in science: "csi", food technology and science foundation; Marcus Viggo, mīharo award; Kassie Vincent, commendation in humanities: "don't forget your roots", music and pe: "moving moving moving"; Kotuku Wana, 1st place in pe: "let's get active" and pe: moving moving moving", 2nd place in pe: "train to gain", commendation in English, humanities: "ancient antics" and mathematics; Luka Watkin-Robertson, mīharo award, 2nd place in technology wood, 3rd place in pe: "train to gain", commendation in English, mathematics, music and science: "csi"; Zavier Watterston, mīharo award, diligence award; Natalie Weis, 1st place in art: "mix & match" and art: "pop culture", 2nd place in digital technology: "web design", 4th place in English (4=), commendation in food technology, humanities: Hitler & the holocaust, mathematics and urban farm, diligence award; Arni-ka Williams, 2nd place in humanities: "the amazing race", 3rd place in tet: "utility bag", commendation in English and music, diligence award.

Special Awards:

Natalie Weis, excellence in junior art; Jasmine Tiffany, excellence in junior Māori; Aaron Broekhyuse, contribution to the urban farm; Campbell Tate, young Māori achiever at years 7-9; Carlos Gos'e, citizenship at year 7; Graham Lee, citizenship at year 8; Ethan Amato, citizenship year 9-10 (boy); Eden Bell-Nash, citizenship year 9-10 (girl); Benjamin Fitiao-Cross, academic achievement at year 7; Lily Swensen-McLean, academic achievement at year 8; Keisha Pritchard, academic achievement at year 9; Noah Fitiao-Cross, academic achievement at year 10; Noah Fitiao-Cross, best all-round junior student