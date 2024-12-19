Kaikorai Valley College 2024 Junior School Prizegiving

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Students were recognised for their achievements in the Kaikorai Valley College 2024 junior prizegiving.
Year 9:
Nader Aldouss, 1st Place in pe: "moving, moving, moving" and "sports academy", commendation in mathematics and pe: "moving moving moving"; Audrey Alfonso, mīharo award, 3rd place in Japanese: "introductory", science: "stuff your face" and Te Reo, commendation in pe: "moving moving moving" and social science: "when nature fights back", diligence award; Ethan Amato, 3rd place in science: "stuff your face", commendation in English, mathematics and music, diligence award; Ethan Baker-Cooper, mīharo award, 3rd place in art "that's surreal", commendation in music, diligence award; Jacob Batchelor, diligence award; Jake Berzuela, mīharo award, year 9 academic award for Kōwhai house, 2nd place in Japanese: "introductory" and music, 3rd place in science: "nature's guardians", commendation in art: "mix&match", humanities: "truth in film", music and mathematics, diligence award; Noah Blackwood, commendation in art; Riley Boock-Souden, 1st place in science: "stuff your face", commendation in English, diligence award; Levi Bottomley, mīharo award, 2nd place in pe: "born to move", commendation in music and urban farm, diligence award; Aaron Broekhuyse, commendation in technology wood, diligence award; Aeva Cairns-Whitcombe, mīharo award, commendation in art and mathematics; Talia Constable, commendation in urban farm; Kaitlynn Cooper, commendation in English; Aiden Dowson-Trevathan, commendation in design and visual communication; Blake Dowson-Trevathan, mīharo award, 1st place in urban farm, 2nd place in science: "stuff your face", commendation in urban farm, diligence award; Teegan Driver, 2nd place in music, commendation in music and technology: "digital artistry", diligence award; Chris Forbes, 1st place in design and visual communication, 3rd place in science foundations, commendation in art and humanities: "the amazing race"; Ben Geddes, 1st place in pe: "born to move", 3rd place in humanities: "the amazing race", commendation in design and visual communication, mathematics, science: "nature's guardians" and urban farm, diligence award; Des Gordon, commendation in music; Bailey Guise, mīharo award, 1st place in pe: "sports education", 3rd place in pe: "sports academy" and urban farm, commendation in English, pe: "sport's education" and science: "csi", diligence award; Zoe Hipgrave, mīharo award, year 9 academic award for rātā house, 1st place in foods: "street food", music, science: "nature's guardians", science: "stuff your face" and urban farm, 2nd place in English, social science: "when nature fights back" and Te Reo, 3rd place in mathematics, commendation in mathematics, music and science foundations, diligence award; Flynn Hunter, 3rd place in music, commendation in music; Zac Johnson, 3rd place in art: "pop culture", 4th place in mathematics, commendation in art, English and Japanese: "introductory"; Jazmine Jones mīharo award, 5th place in English (5=), commendation in food technology, diligence award; Kaden Kirkman, 3rd place in urban farm, 4th place in English, commendation in humanities: "Hitler & the holocaust", mathematics, pe: "train to gain" and science foundations; Leilah Legaspi-Vivian, 1st place in music, commendation in English, Japanese: "introductory" and music; Nick Lorden, commendation in English; Sam Matheson, 1st place in pe: "born to move", 2nd place in urban farm, commendation in technology wood, diligence award; Sophie McAlevey, 2nd place in pe: "sports education" and technology: utility bag", 5th place in English (5=), commendation in English and mathematics, diligence award; Jake McCormick, commendation in English, science foundations and science: "to infinity & beyond"; Maree McMillan Unahi, diligence award; Bastien Millar, 1st place in music production, 2nd place in mathematics, commendation in English, humanities: "money talks", science foundations and social science: "when nature fights back"; Juneya Paki, commendation in music; Logan Parrish, 1st place in science: "csi", 2nd place in science: "stuff your face", 5th place in mathematics, commendation in English, music and science: "nature's guardians", diligence award; Keisha Pritchard, mīharo award, year 9 academic award for Mataī House, 1st place in English, design and visual communication and science: "to infinity & beyond", 2nd place in art: "that's surreal", humanities: "truth in film" and science: "nature's guardians", 3rd place in art: "mix and match", commendation in English, Japanese: "introductory" and mathematics, diligence award; Henry Reid, commendation in music; Devon Richards, commendation in English and music; Ferguson Richardson, commendation in humanities: "money talks", music and mathematics,
diligence award; Nikcoie Saxon, commendation in music; Shriya Shania, 2nd place in pe: "sports academy", English, 3rd place in science: "csi", commendation in English, food technology and music, diligence award; Bella Sinton, mīharo award, commendation in mathematics; Mason Stobba, commendation in music; Campbell Tate, mīharo award, year 9 academic award for Tōtara house, 1st place in Japanese: "introductory", mathematics and Te Reo, 2nd place in music production, 3rd place in English and science foundations, commendation in humanities: "money talks", mathematics and music, diligence award; Tyrone Toomey, 3rd place in pe: "sports education", commendation in music, diligence award; Logan Williamson, 2nd place in science: "csi", Commendation in design and visual communication, mathematics, music and science foundations, diligence award.
Year 10:
Khaled Akleh, mīharo award, 2nd place in sports academy, commendation in food technology; Chaymaa Aldouss, mīharo award, commendation in art, English, Japanese: "language & culture", Japanese: "life & scripts", science foundations and technology: “colour & make”, diligence award; Azzliah Alfonso, commendation in humanities: "don't forget your roots", Japanese: "language & culture", Japanese: "life & scripts" and science: "to infinity & beyond", diligence award; Sophie Alnashi, commendation in art and urban farm; Gaza Aqwa Ghosani, mīharo award, year 10 academic award for Kōwhai house, 1st place in humanities: "money talks" (1=) and humanities: "truth in film", 2nd place in science foundations, 3rd place in mathematics, diligence award; Lillian Bain, commendation in English, food technology and technology wood; Eden Bell Nash, year 10 academic award for Mataī house, 1st place in pe: "born to move", science foundations and technology wood (1=), 2nd place in pe: "moving, moving, moving" and science: "stuff your face", 3rd place in English, commendation in food technology, mathematics and technology wood, diligence award; Danyon Bent, mīharo award, 3rd place in pe: "let's get active", 5th place in mathematics, diligence award; Millie Burgess, mīharo award, year 10 academic award for Rātā house, 1st place in Japanese: "life and scripts", 2nd place in science: "stuff your face", commendation in science: "csi", diligence award; George Canning, commendation in humanities: "money talks" and science foundations, diligence award; Hayley Chronican, 1st place in science: "csi", 3rd place in technology: "colour & make", 4th place in English (4=), commendation in English; Callum Crawford, commendation in music; Darcy Cunningham-Fitzpatrick, mīharo award, 1st place in food technology and humanities: "the amazing race", 2nd place in sports education, 5th place in English, commendation in mathematics and science: "stuff your face"; Ioaba Dean-Harris, 2nd place in Te Reo, commendation in pe: "train to gain", diligence award; Paige Duthie, mīharo award, 1st place in art "that's surreal", 2nd place in art: "mix & match" and art: "pop culture", commendation in science: "csi", diligence award; Daniel Duxbury, commendation in social science: "nature fights back", science: "stuff your face"; Alyssa Evans, mīharo award, 3rd place in Japanese: "life and scripts", commendation in science: "to infinity & beyond", diligence award; Kody Everitt, commendation in mathematics; Danni Fellows, commendation in art; Keegan Fenton-Todd, mīharo award; Noah Fitiao-Cross, mīharo award, year 10 academic award for Tōtara house, 1st place in humanities: "ancient antics", pe: sports academy" and pe: "train to gain", 2nd place in English and mathematics, 3rd place in music production, commendation in mathematics and music, diligence award; Dominic Free, mīharo award, 1st place in technology: "game design", commendation in English, diligence award; Lachlan Gascoyne, commendation in digital technology: "web design"; Bella Geekie, mīharo award, 2nd place in Japanese: "life and scripts", 3rd place in humanities: "money talks", commendation in English, food technology, mathematics and science foundations, diligence award; Leeroy Hemopo, commendation in design and visual communication; Leo Hemopo, commendation in music and urban farm, diligence award; Yuko Hirashima, mīharo award, 1st place in maths, science: "stuff your face", commendation in art and mathematics, diligence award; Katheleen Hollands, mīharo award; 2nd place in technology: "colour & make" and street food, 3rd place in science: "csi", commendation in japanese: "language & culture", pe: "moving moving moving" and social sciences: "when nature fights back"; Amber Hurring, mīharo award, 1st place in humanities: "money talks", commendation in English, food technology, pe: "moving moving moving" and science foundations; Pranav Jiresh, commendation in technology wood, diligence award; Jasraj Kang, mīharo award, commendation in technology wood, diligence award; Olivia Keightley-Todd, mīharo award, commendation in English, Japanese: "language & culture", Japanese: "life & scripts" and science: "csi"; Jade Kidd, 2nd place in food technology, 3rd place in pe: "born to move", commendation in music, science: "csi and science foundations, diligence award; Joshua Kruskopf, 4th place in mathematics, commendation in English, music and science: "csi", diligence award; Jamie Lind, commendation in music; Shikayla Low, mīharo award, 1st place in technology: "colour & make", 2nd place in science: "csi", 3rd place in humanities: "ancient antics" and "truth in film", commendation in art; Chevy MacDonald,2nd place in better breakfast and technology: "game design", 3rd place in better breakfast, commendation in food technology, music and technology: "colour & make"; Kayla Marsh, 1st place in Te Reo, commendation in English and music; Lucy Marsh, commendation in food technology; Yuuki McIntosh-Yamada, 3rd place in urban farm, commendation in science: "stuff your face" and maths; Taiaha McKay, mīharo award, 3rd place in technology wood, commendation in design and visual communication, English, mathematics, pe: "train to gain" and science: "csi"; Sarah McKenzie, mīharo award, commendation in Japanese: "life & scripts", science: "stuff your face" and technology wood; Yoku Miura, mīharo award, 1st place in English and urban farm, 2nd place in humanities: "ancient antics", commendation in English, food technology, mathematics and digital technology: "web design", diligence award; Noah Moynihan, 3rd place in pe: "sports academy"; Ruben Parsons, 1st place in tet: "utility bag"; Mikaela Rankin, commendation in art, English, humanities: "money talks" and science: "csi"; Bryn Rees, commendation in science: "csi", diligence award; William Roy-Jones, mīharo award, commendation in music, diligence award; Nicholas Serna, 3rd place in pe: "sports education", commendation in Japanese: "life & scripts" and pe: "sports education"; Joshua Shand, 1st place in pe: "sports education", 2nd place in pe: "born to move", commendation in English and pe: "born to move"; Ethan Sinclair, mīharo award, 2nd place in pe: "let's get active" and urban farm, commendation in English, humanities: "ancient antics" and Te Reo, diligence award; Toby Sinclair, 1st place in technology wood, commendation in music; Ruby Smith, commendation in art, English and music, diligence award; Salem Trounson, mīharo award, 1st place in digital technology: "web design", commendation in art, English and mathematics, diligence award; Sara Tuapawa, 1st place in better breakfast, commendation in science: "csi", food technology and science foundation; Marcus Viggo, mīharo award; Kassie Vincent, commendation in humanities: "don't forget your roots", music and pe: "moving moving moving"; Kotuku Wana, 1st place in pe: "let's get active" and pe: moving moving moving", 2nd place in pe: "train to gain", commendation in English, humanities: "ancient antics" and mathematics; Luka Watkin-Robertson, mīharo award, 2nd place in technology wood, 3rd place in pe: "train to gain", commendation in English, mathematics, music and science: "csi"; Zavier Watterston, mīharo award, diligence award; Natalie Weis, 1st place in art: "mix & match" and art: "pop culture", 2nd place in digital technology: "web design", 4th place in English (4=), commendation in food technology, humanities: Hitler & the holocaust, mathematics and urban farm, diligence award; Arni-ka Williams, 2nd place in humanities: "the amazing race", 3rd place in tet: "utility bag", commendation in English and music, diligence award.
Special Awards:
Natalie Weis, excellence in junior art; Jasmine Tiffany, excellence in junior Māori; Aaron Broekhyuse, contribution to the urban farm; Campbell Tate, young Māori achiever at years 7-9; Carlos Gos'e, citizenship at year 7; Graham Lee, citizenship at year 8; Ethan Amato, citizenship year 9-10 (boy); Eden Bell-Nash, citizenship year 9-10 (girl); Benjamin Fitiao-Cross, academic achievement at year 7; Lily Swensen-McLean, academic achievement at year 8; Keisha Pritchard, academic achievement at year 9; Noah Fitiao-Cross, academic achievement at year 10; Noah Fitiao-Cross, best all-round junior student