Kettle blowing off steam sparks fire callout

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A feisty kettle was the probable culprit in a fire callout to a Dunedin petrol station.
Firefighters were called out to Mornington this morning after reports of smoke.
The incident turned out to be steam at the BP service station shop, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.
There were reports it came from a kettle.
Firefighting crews from central Dunedin, Roslyn and Lookout Point were sent to the scene in Mailer St about 11.30am.
The station resumed operations within an hour.