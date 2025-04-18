Kettle blowing off steam sparks fire callout

Fire crews responding to an incident in Mornington this morning that turned out to be steam, reportedly from a kettle. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A feisty kettle was the probable culprit in a fire callout to a Dunedin petrol station.

Firefighters were called out to Mornington this morning after reports of smoke.

The incident turned out to be steam at the BP service station shop, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

There were reports it came from a kettle.

Firefighting crews from central Dunedin, Roslyn and Lookout Point were sent to the scene in Mailer St about 11.30am.

The station resumed operations within an hour.