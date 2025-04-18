Friday, 18 April 2025

Kettle blowing off steam sparks fire callout

    By Grant Miller
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Fire crews responding to an incident in Mornington this morning that turned out to be steam,...
    Fire crews responding to an incident in Mornington this morning that turned out to be steam, reportedly from a kettle. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    A feisty kettle was the probable culprit in a fire callout to a Dunedin petrol station.

    Firefighters were called out to Mornington this morning after reports of smoke.

    The incident turned out to be steam at the BP service station shop, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

    There were reports it came from a kettle.

    Firefighting crews from central Dunedin, Roslyn and Lookout Point were sent to the scene in Mailer St about 11.30am.

    The station resumed operations within an hour. 

     

    Advertisement