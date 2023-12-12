Knife-wielding man made threats to people: police

Armed police take a man into custody after an incident in Mitchell Ave on Friday morning. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A knife-wielding Dunedin man caused chaos when he allegedly threatened several people, pulled a window off its hinges and demanded money off a pedestrian in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, yesterday revealed more about what led to the arrest of the 35-year-old man in Maryhill on Friday.

Snr Sgt Bond said police received a report that a person was walking around the streets armed with a knife in Mitchell Ave at 11.20am.

The man allegedly went to an address in the street and demanded money from a woman, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He then threw a rock through one of the windows before ripping it off its hinges until it smashed, he said.

The man then confronted another man and tried to throw a knife sharpener he picked up at him.

He allegedly pointed the knife at a passerby while demanding money.

He was arrested at the scene and was charged with assault, wilful damage and a raft of other charges.

