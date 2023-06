PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Janosch Kwak (6), of Dunedin, tries his hand at knitting during a World Wide Knit in Public Day event at Toitu Otago Settlers’ Museum on Saturday.

Knitting has long been associated with something our grandparents do, but the event aims to show knitting is for all ages, it is a fun and enjoyable activity and something to be proud of.