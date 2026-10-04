Local cultural groups drew a large crowd to the Toitū Settlers Museum and with a series of community performances.

On Sunday, events for the Chinese Moon Festival were held in Dunedin, starting in the Toitū Otago Settlers museum before it moved to the Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden.

A large crowd of people gathered to watch performances from various Chinese groups.

The festival, which coincided with the 77th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, was a time for family and friends to share cakes, enjoy and admire the full moon, and give thanks for the year's harvest, Chinese Scholars and Students Association chairman Dr Hu Zhang said.

"It is also a time to reach out to those who may be far from home and to celebrate unity and togetherness within the community.”