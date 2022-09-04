Last lash of winter

Southerners might want to keep their fires burning until at least Tuesday next week, as the forecast snow looks set to hang around for a little longer than first thought.

A very cold and showery south to southwest flow is expected to spread north over Southland and Otago during the weekend, bringing snow as low as 300 metres for a time on Sunday.

Meanwhile, police are urging motorists between Waihola and Balclutha in South Otago to take care due to high winds in the area on Sunday afternoon. And strong winds have lifted roofs in Southland.

The cold blast is set to bring snow for many state highways and alpine passes throughout the country, with MetService advising snow showers for South Island passes.

However, the heaviest falls are set to hit North Island roads, where between 6cm and 10cm is forecast for the Napier-Taupo Road (SH5) and the Desert Road (SH1) from 5pm on Monday until 3am on Tuesday.

Snow showers are forecast for Dunedin's Northern Motorway (State Highway 1, Dunedin to Waitati) from 10pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday. The showers are possible about the summit overnight then lowering to about 100 metres on Monday. Expect 1 to 2cm of snow to accumulate at times.

Meteorologist Andrew James said strong cold southwesterlies were expected to continue on Monday, which would bring snow to much of inland Otago and parts of Southland, including some sleety showers in Dunedin.

"It looks like there could be the possibility of snow and sleety showers about the higher areas.

"There’s not going to be a really good chunk of moisture in that mist, so it will definitely be cooler, temperatures are going to drop off, and into Sunday and Monday there will be a few showers around and those could be sleety - especially in higher parts of the city."

Rather than being a nuisance, Mr James said the weather was expected to be more of a reminder that winter was on its way out.

"It’s not looking like a really big snow event for the South."

On Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure would lie over most of New Zealand, Mr James said.

South Island alpine roads

Milford Road (SH94): Snow showers possible, with up to 2cm falling on the Southland road near the tunnel until midday on Sunday.

Arthur's Pass (SH73): Snow showers possible about higher parts of the road from 10am until 3pm on Sunday, but but little if any snow is expected to settle.

Porters Pass (SH73): Rain is expected to turn to snow on Monday afternoon. Expect 2 to 4cm of snow to accumulate between 4pm on Monday and 4pm on Tuesday.

Lewis Pass (SH7): Snow is expected on the road from about 4pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday. Expect 2 to 3 cm of snow to accumulate on the road.

- By John Lewis and ODT Online