Last weekday patrol

St Kilda Beach head lifeguard Brittany Jeffcott-Moore (21) keeps an eye on swimmers on the the final weekday patrol at the beach yesterday.

Funding for weekday patrols at Brighton, St Kilda, St Clair and Warrington Beaches during the school holidays is provided by the Dunedin City Council and Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

Surf Life Saving NZ southern region manager Stu Bryce said the warm weather and ocean temperatures meant lifeguards had been kept on their toes at Dunedin beaches.

"It’s been a stunning season and people have been going to the beaches, which is great, which meant a bit more work for lifeguards but nothing significant or major."

Volunteer patrols will continue until March 18.

A trial of temporary lifeguard patrols at Tomahawk Beach would also continue and if successful there could be a permanent patrol at the beach next year, Mr Bryce said.