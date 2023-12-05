Late Dunedin Study director awarded medal

Richie Poulton. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The late long-serving director of the internationally renowned Dunedin Study and University of Otago Emeritus Distinguished Professor Richie Poulton has been posthumously awarded the New Zealand Association of Scientists 2023 Marsden Medal.

Prof Poulton was awarded the prestigious medal for his lifetime of service to the study of human development and his ability to translate academic research in service of policies that supported health and wellbeing.

He died in September this year, aged 61, following a three-year battle with cancer.

He is remembered as a world-leading behavioural scientist, a rigorous, impressive thinker and a profoundly compassionate man.

Prof Poulton took over directorship of the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study in 2000, from Dr Phil Silva who founded it in 1972.

Based at the University of Otago, the study follows the lives of more than 1000 people born between April 1, 1972, and March 31, 1973.

The amount of data it produces is unparalleled and its influence has been global.

In 2016, the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development team, led by Prof Poulton, won the Prime Minister's Science Prize.

In 2017, he was appointed Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

This Friday, Prof Poulton’s latest achievement is to be celebrated, along with all of the other achievements and the impacts he had throughout his life, at a special event to be held at the University of Otago, from 11am to 5pm.

