Local talent to feature in 2018

Adagio (slow) acrobatics team members Rhys Latton and children Margot (9, left) and Dimitri (10) build ''The Monster’’, a part of the acrobatics routine they will present during next week’s variety fundraising shows for the New Athenaeum Theatre in the Octagon. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Dunedin's New Athenaeum Theatre (Nat) is launching into a busy 2018 with a series of variety shows featuring local talent.

The Octagon theatre, which is being revitalised as a community arts and performance space by a local trust, will host the fundraising variety shows on February 1-3 at 7.30pm.

The line-up of performers will include an array of local performers, including stand-up comedians, tap dancers, musical theatre performers, aerials, cabaret, classical music, jazz and excerpts from Shakespeare.

While many performers are already signed up to take part in the shows, the Nat trustees are keen to welcome more.

Trustee Julie Edwards said the variety shows served two purposes: to help raise funds for theatre lighting and expenses, and to give local artists a chance to experience the Nat first-hand as a performance space.

"Now that the space is really coming together as a theatre, we are keen to get the artists in to use it and make it their home,'' Edwards said.

"We are looking to expand our Nat family, so anyone who wants to get involved should get in touch.''

Several of the variety show segments will be previews of Dunedin Fringe Festival performances.

In addition, this Saturday night from 8pm, the Nat will host a preview comedy show for Dunedin Fringe Festival, featuring local comedians Simon Kingsley-Holmes, Annie Hayes, and Reuben Crisp.

The Nat is gearing up to host 33 performances across 11 productions during the festival, which will run from March 8 to March 18.

Nat trustee Ellie Swann is excited to welcome the fringe shows to the theatre, saying its central location made it ideal for festival performances.

"We will only grow when people come and use our space,'' she said.

"There has been a lot of interest since we re-established the theatre as an arts and theatre hub - it appears there are a lot of groups needing a home.''

The Nat was delighted to receive a $13,000 grant from the Otago Community Trust, which enabled trustees to buy a mobile scaffold unit to use during rigging and lights. Funds will also go towards theatre lights.

Ms Swann said that, with the help of the Rock Shop, the Nat would also be installing a new sound system for productions.

• For more information, or to sign up for a variety show performance, email nattheatredunedin@gmail.com, or phone (021) 242-2221.

