Lucky Lotto players in South

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three lucky Lotto players from the South will be celebrating tonight after each winning $250,000 in the First Division draw.
Three tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Dunedin, Christchurch and Invercargill, with a fourth winning ticket bought from Waitākere Superette in Auckland to make up the $1 million prize.
Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $23 million.
Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $700,000 on Saturday.
Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.