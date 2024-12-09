Man abused passengers, threw scooter, peed on wall: Police

A man appeared in court today after allegedly abusing bus passengers, throwing a scooter and urinating in public in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers arrested a 32-year-old man who had been travelling from Kensington Oval to the bus hub at 6.50pm on Saturday.

The man was under bail conditions not to consume alcohol, but ‘‘was under the influence .. . being loud and obnoxious on the bus’’, Snr Sgt Bond.

When the man got off at the bus hub, he allegedly urinated on the wall of the Farmers store and ‘‘threw a scooter around’’.

He appeared in the Dunedin District Court today and was remanded on bail until April when he will face a charge of disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, alongside previous charges.

Meanwhile. officers were were called to the Dunedin Musicians Club, in Manse St, on Friday evening after staff saw a man using a red-marker pen to tag the front of the building with his own name.

Police arrested a 45-year-old man who was breaching his bail conditions.

He entered a guilty plea in the Dunedin District Court on Saturday and will be sentenced in January.