A man involved in an hours-long stand-off with armed police in Dunedin allegedly breached release conditions by communicating with a Mongrel Mob associate. Te Aihurangi Edwards Tangiora, 37, appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday facing two charges of breaching release conditions. Court documents reveal Tangiora is alleged to have communicated with a Mongrel Mob associate and failed to report as instructed. He was the subject of an hours-long police stand-off in Dovecote Ave on Tuesday. Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police went to the address in Corstorphine after receiving reports from members of the public about a man “manoeuvring unlawfully through properties”. “Police believed it was a wanted male who had a current warrant to arrest and deployed to the address.” A woman exited the address, but a 37-year-old man who was seen inside refused to leave. The armed offenders squad and police negotiation team responded, and the man eventually left the address. He was arrested and held in custody, Sgt Lee said.