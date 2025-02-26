Man arrested after 'trying to damage a bike'

A man who police say was trying to damage a bike was arrested. Photo: Supplied

A man has been arrested in North East Valley this evening after allegedly trying to damage a bicycle with an unknown object.

A police spokesman said officers took the man into custody "without incident" after receiving a report of a man "trying to damage a bike" about 6.15pm.

"Not too sure what his reasoning was, but we've shown up," the spokesman said.

It was also unclear what the man had used in his attempt to damage the bike, he said.

Police at the scene were trying to locate the object used in the alleged disorder incident, he said.