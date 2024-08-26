Man arrested, another hurt in Pak'nSave incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One man is in custody and another has minor injuries after an alleged assault at Pak'nSave supermarket in South Dunedin.
A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the carpark of a premises in Hillside Rd following a report of an assault about 3.25pm today.
An ODT reporter said armed officers and patrol cars were seen outside the Pak'nSave in the carpark.
One person sustained minor injuries and a 35-year-old man was arrested, the spokeswoman confirmed.
A man was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow on charges of possessing an offensive weapon and injuring with intent to injure/reckless disregard, she said.