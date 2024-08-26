Man arrested, another hurt in Pak'nSave incident

One man is in custody and another has minor injuries after an alleged assault at Pak'nSave supermarket in South Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the carpark of a premises in Hillside Rd following a report of an assault about 3.25pm today.

Police were called to the scene about 3.25pm. PHOTO: TIM SCOTT

An ODT reporter said armed officers and patrol cars were seen outside the Pak'nSave in the carpark.

One person sustained minor injuries and a 35-year-old man was arrested, the spokeswoman confirmed.

A man was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow on charges of possessing an offensive weapon and injuring with intent to injure/reckless disregard, she said.

