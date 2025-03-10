Man in custody after Taieri Rd incident

One man is in custody this afternoon after armed police were called to an incident in Dunedin's Halfway Bush.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the arrest after cordons on Taieri Rd were lifted earlier this afternoon.

Armed police set up the cordons after an incident was reported to police at about 10.45am.

Armed police are present at an incident in Taieri Rd. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Some police in attendance were armed as a precaution and people were advised to avoid the area.

The cordons were stood down at about 2.15pm and police were speaking with two people in relation to the incident.

Police thanked the public for their cooperation while the cordons were in place.

Further details regarding charges would be released when possible, the spokeswoman said.

