PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A man was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries, following a two-vehicle crash in the Queens Garden area yesterday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Burlington St and Queens Gardens, where a set of traffic lights was severely damaged about 7.20am.

An NZ Transport Agency spokesman said the crash blocked the right lane of State Highway 1 at Queens Gardens, and caused traffic to slow to a crawl for about 40 minutes.