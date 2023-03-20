Man knocked out as Paddy's Day chaos boiled over

Police were out in force on castle St, North Dunedin, on St Patrick's Day. Photo: Peter McIntosh

More St Patrick’s Day chaos has been revealed by Dunedin police, including a Castle St assault where a resident was knocked unconscious by visitors.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of an assault on Castle St, North Dunedin, about 9pm on Friday.

An occupant became involved in a tussle with two other men after making comments towards them, Snr Sgt Bond said.

One of the men knocked punched him in the head, knocking him unconscious.

The victim was caught by a friend, who stopped him from hitting his head on the ground.

The alleged assailants left to another address.

No ambulances were available so police took the victim to hospital.

Investigations were ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Officers also responded to reports of a fleeing driver, who was seen travelling at high speeds in Dundas St about 3.25pm.

The car was reported travelling at speeds of up to 80kmh in the 50kmh zone.

Its driver stopped in Butts Rd at Logan Park, and was spoken to by officers, who identified the driver as the owner of the vehicle.

When the driver was asked to pull over, as he was blocking traffic, he took off again at speed.

No pursuit took place, the driver would be followed up with.

At 8.35am the next morning, a random vehicle stop in Dundas St netted a 19-year-old man who was driving to join a tramping group after enjoying St Patrick’s Day celebrations the night before.

However, the man recorded a breath alcohol reading of 331mcg and found himself with a new journey to embark on - to the Dunedin District Court, where he will appear charged with drink-driving.

