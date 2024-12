A man reported missing in Dunedin today has been found safe and well.

In a post on social media this afternoon police said the 76-year-old man was last seen on Eskvale Rd, St Kilda about 2:20pm.

Anyone who had seen him was asked to contact police.

In an updated post this evening police said the man had been found safe and well, and they thanked members of the public for providing information.