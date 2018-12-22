A matter of some gravity

Dr Mikkel Andersen, at the University of Otago physics department. Photo: Linda Robertson

University of Otago scientists have invented an easier, cheaper way to measure gravity, which could bring big commercial and technical benefits.

''This kind of technology can go beyond what's commercially available,'' Dr Mikkel Andersen, of the university physics department, said.

''My goal was to make a smaller, more compact device, which was also easier and cheaper to build.

''We have shown the principle works,'' he said.

Dr Andersen, PhD candidate Shijie Chai and Postdoctoral Fellow Dr Julia Fekete developed the innovative device using simple laser technology and ideas from theories of quantum chaos.

Their atomic gravimeter device is described in the journal Physical Review A.

The device drops a cloud of atoms, then makes interference patterns in those atoms to allow an accurate measurement by a laser.

The Earth's gravitational field strength fluctuates across its surface. Gravimeters are used to conduct gravity surveys, including in mineral exploration, and are much cheaper than drilling.

The new device is a form of absolute gravimeter, which often sell for about $US600,000 ($NZ889,470).

None were based in New Zealand.

In May next year the world would move from using the ''artefact definition'' of a kilogram, which relied on one official kilogram, kept in France.

The kilograms of other countries were measured and scales calibrated against this kilogram, but it could accumulate deposits on its surface, and otherwise become no longer an accurate measure.

Instead, a kilogram would be defined by choosing an exact value of Planck's constant, a quantity that relates weight to electrical current.

A key aspect will be accurately measuring the gravitational pull at the precise spot future calibration weights are being measured, and the New Zealand approach could help, Dr Andersen said.

