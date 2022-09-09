Mayoral candidate profiles - Dunedin

Eleven candidates are contesting the mayoralty in Dunedin.

The field includes the incumbent who is seeking re-election and four city councillors. Six other candidates, with a range of views, are in the mix. The candidates have each been asked five questions, two of them tailored individually.

The city’s financial future is at stake with unsustainable debt

Lee Vandervis

Age: 67

Occupation: Dunedin city councillor

Statement of relevant experience

Switched from sciences to get a bachelor of arts in logic and aesthetics from the University of Otago. Played in orchestras and rock bands, became an electronics production engineer in the United Kingdom building mixers for musicians and groups such as Pink Floyd and Supertramp. Returned to Dunedin and ran Vandervision Audio and Lighting for 22 years while restoring heritage commercial and residential buildings, and since been a vocal Dunedin city councillor for 15 years.

Why should people vote for you to be mayor?

I am the only available candidate with long council experience, business experience and courage necessary to sort out our non-performing council companies, low productivity, jobs for the boys, excessive compliance bureaucracy, and recognise that it is Dunedin’s talented people that will make the city thrive if they are given better opportunities.

What is at stake in this election?

Dunedin’s financial future is a stake with an unsustainable Dunedin City Council group debt of $1.2 billion and poor rates value resulting from inexperienced leadership, jobs for the boys and short-termism. A course-correction is vital, halting the $100 million annual extra debt and rates increases with little but underused cycleways to show for it. The obvious immediate solution is towipe or defer "nice-to-haves" such as cycleways, the George Stto Exchange upgrade, cycleway upgrades around theuniversity, "park and ride" car parks in Mosgiel and Burnside, traffic diversions from the one-way near the new hospital, the new Moana Pool hydroslide, a new mid-sized theatre, which alladds up to $159 million which we desperately need to save.

How might Dunedin best emerge from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic?

We should stop blaming Covid for problems and match other New Zealand cities with more disposable income, more visitor nights, and less debt. A better sense of community, awareness of possible hard times to come and the importance of people looking after each other are positives to build on.

Is your leadership style engaging enough to bring people with you?

My leadership style will bedemocratic and direct, allowing all points of view andinformed by regular informal referendums so that councillors will know what mostpeople really want. No more Dunedin mouth-piece for party ideologies pushing pet projects. Common sense and referendum results will bring people with us.

You are often in the against column in council votes. What are you for?

I am for keeping our Three Waters infrastructure from Government and iwi takeover, keeping our one-way streets one-way and George St two-way, restoring more parking, for spending within our means without debt and rates increases, and for regular informal referendums so the council learns what most Dunedin people really want.

Future of city at stake

Carmen Houlahan

Age: 52

Occupation: Dunedin city councillor.

Why should people vote for you to be mayor?

I am open, honest and fair and have not been afraid to question council decisions.

What is at stake in this election?

The future direction of our city.

How might Dunedin best emerge from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic?

Seizing the opportunity so that a small city can compete with the rest of the world. That is, remote working.

How might you fare running a council meeting?

I am a member of the Institute of Directors, run the New Zealand Book Awards, confident public speaker — hopefully well.

How would you sum up your political philosophy?

Open, honest and fair.

Council needs to be proactive not reactive

Sophie Barker

Age: 55

Occupation: Dunedin city councillor, director, business owner.

Statement of relevant experience

My experience includes managing a family business to the top-paid attraction in Dunedin, marketing Dunedin internationally — working with trade and media, seven years as a Dunedin city councillor business development adviser, working in environment and conservation at Otago Peninsula Trust, then three years as a city councillor and a Resource Management Act commissioner.

Why should people vote for you to be mayor?

Dunedin people want change. Research shows a shameful statistic of just 25% satisfaction with the performance of mayor and councillors. Voting for me means a fresh approach. I’m focused on rebuilding trust with our community, being accountable and action-focused. I’ve got proven business experience, authentic approachability and common sense.

What is at stake in this election?

We’re at a crossroads. Do we continue to amble down the road, or do we ambitiously focus on making Dunedin the most liveable city in New Zealand — a city that works for everyone? At stake is our status as a major New Zealand city, and our ability to grow and flourish.

How might Dunedin best emerge from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic?

Dunedin needs to focus on building our economic and community resilience so we can withstand any future shocks. Much of our economy is based on government funding; for example, education and health care, so we need to strengthen and diversify our economic base. Rebuilding community trust and wellbeing is also vital.

In what ways is the city council’s direction wrong?

I consider the council has lost its way, becoming reactive rather than proactive. We need to have a strong vision for our city’s future and decide our own fate, rather than being swept along with the tide. I’m frustrated that our agreed and consulted strategies appear to have been abandoned.

What needs to happen for Dunedin tourism, heritage and rail?

Dunedin majorly undersells itself. Tourism is an economic enabler. Visitors create critical mass to reach our community goals for heritage reuse, environmental restoration and transport systems, including rail. We need: an ambitious, focused tourism plan, a stellar marketing campaign and a delivery rethink, working in partnership with sector businesses.

Would like a gondola up Signal Hill

Pamela Taylor

Age: Declined to say

Occupation: Declined to say

Statement of relevant experience

I have qualifications in theology, economics, management, teaching, fitness, and farming. I have personal experience on a medical aid ship, and international travel. I am a mother of three gorgeous girls. I own property in Invercargill, Greymouth, and Westport and protect natural forest through QEII National Trust near Fort Rose.

Why should people vote for you to be mayor?

I am a Christian who values honesty, equality, prosperity for all, kindness, compassion, free speech, free press, democracy, self-determination, human dignity, inalienable rights, freedom to live, rule of law, my children, New Zealand heritage, farming, cars, and council financial transparency. I reject abortion, euthanasia, injecting people with poison and legalising robbery.

What is at stake in this election?

Elections are a battle for control of man’s institutions of power. At present, wicked people control governments, industry, and media organisations through money. The less government interferes with individual lives by manufacturing scarcity, the better for all. There is no climate emergency. CO2 is not a pollutant, it is essential to all life on Earth.

How might Dunedin best emerge from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic?

The Ministry of Health conspired against the people. They did not adequately inform New Zealanders about the 38 pages of adverse reactions to Pfizer’s mRNA gene therapy, which was known by February 28, 2021. Continuing to support a murderous political agenda is tragic. I’d rather keep loving one another earnestly. *

Are you a conspiracy theorist?

Yes, I believe in the Three Waters conspiracy. The "New Zealand Government Corporation" wants to steal $35 billion of ratepayer assets. Their claims of retention of local ownership are false, misleading and deceptive, as councils are expressly denied the rights of possession, control, [derivation] of benefits.

Are your ideas practical and achievable?

Yes. The bold enterprises are the successful ones. I’d like to have a gondola up Signal Hill — a restaurant at the top, luge rides down, octopus racing slides, flying fox, more drinking fountains, barbecue areas, outside fire pits, and motorbike trails over Flagstaff. I’d like the public gardens to include orchards, herbs and vegetable gardens, and an animal petting area. I’d like public transport to include jet boats across the Otago Peninsula, a train from Mosgiel to Port Chalmers. Dunedin harbourside to have car parks, shopping and dining area with an inflatable water obstacle course. South Dunedin to have multi-level motels and apartment buildings, as well as a footpath from St Clair to St Kilda along the beach.

Getting things done, but plenty still to do

Aaron Hawkins

Age: 38

Occupation: Mayor.

Statement of relevant experience

I’ve had the privilege of serving as your mayor since 2019 and previously as your city councillor since 2013. I sit on the national council of Local Government New Zealand and on the Ministry for the Environment’s local government steering group on resource management reform, giving me a broad understanding of the significant reform agenda we are currently facing.

Why should people vote for you to be mayor?

I’m proud to lead a council that is getting on with getting things done in our community, from fixing our ageing infrastructure to long-overdue upgrades to our pools, playgrounds and public spaces. There’s plenty more to do and I’m asking for support to continue in this progressive direction.

What is at stake in this election?

Tackling the causes and effects of climate change head-on. Building a constructive relationship with mana whenua. Resisting the politics of austerity and continuing to invest in the future of our city. All the work we’ve done over the past nine years is at stake, given the alternatives being offered.

How might Dunedin best emerge from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic?

We need to build stronger communities so that we’re better prepared to get through tough times together. We also need to make sure we have an economy that isn’t overly reliant on any one sector. We can build on our strengths and seize new opportunities along the way.

Is your leadership style engaging enough to bring people with you?

Sometimes it’s out-front campaigning. Sometimes it’s sitting quietly, even if it means copping flak in the short term, to get a better outcome in the long run. Sometimes it’s making principled decisions even if they’re unpopular. My leadership style draws on all of these approaches, depending on the situation.

What was your biggest lesson learned from the past term?

You don’t need permission to front up to your community on big issues.

I wasn’t invited to participate in the first public meeting we had on water issues in Waikouaiti, but should have inserted myself into that discussion, because that’s what people deserve from their elected leadership.

Vision and strategy to steer Dunedin on the right course

Jules Radich

Age: 67

Occupation: Dunedin city councillor.

Statement of relevant experience

I started Uptown Motorcycles in Dunedin in 1984, grew it for 20 years, then sold the business and the buildings in 2004. Since then, I have been a business coach, helping others achieve their aspirations. I am a city councillor, deputy chairman of infrastructure, and sit on the Saddle Hill Community Board.

Why should people vote for you to be mayor?

I am a business owner, business coach and company director with an Otago science degree. I am the only candidate with the team-building skills and experience to steer a successful course for our city. Additionally, I have the vision and the strategy to make it happen.

What is at stake in this election?

Our city is going backwards with job losses worse than other New Zealand metros. Our transport situation is a mess and our debt is rocketing out of control. The city needs to be put on a sensible footing with inclusive participation by the citizens.

How might Dunedin best emerge from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic?

We have escaped the devastating loss of life suffered elsewhere. Our mission is to recover financially before high interest rates, inflation and cost of living overwhelm us. Restoration of our economy will be critical to this.

Would you be a mayor for everyone, or bring mostly a business-friendly focus?

My vision is for a city that is welcoming, vibrant and sustainable. This is inclusive of everyone regardless of age, ethnicity or occupation. Business is essential to our economy because that is where jobs and money are created. Jobs and money make everything possible.

Would reinstating a groyne at St Clair Beach be a certainty under your mayoralty?

Yes, pretty much. In the last month, I have had a visit from two Dutch coastal engineers who agree with the proposal. It is essential to protect South Dunedin from the erosion that continues unabated, despite millions spent on ineffective activity. Using what has actually worked before is simply sensible.

Experience allows for positive, inclusive style of leadership

Bill Acklin

Age: 58

Occupation: Business development manager.

Why should people vote for you to be mayor?

I’m a proven and experienced facilitator, which allows me to lead in a positive and inclusive manner. I communicate well with all walks of life. I can be trusted to deliver a clear message as to council’s decisions, why, and at what cost. My nine years of experience gives me the ability to hit the ground running.

What is at stake in this election?

People don’t know who to put their trust in anymore. It doesn’t have to be that way. With direct access to our constituents, we can help them in ways no-one else can. But only if they trust us to listen. This may be our last opportunity to turn things around.

How might Dunedin best emerge from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic?

Make Dunedin a great place to stay and do business in. That means cutting back the red tape and allowing those growing industries in tech and trade to function optimally. We’re great at attracting students, but if we want those new people to stay we need to offer an attractive future.

You say the council is too idealistic. What should be done about that?

First, let’s stop trying to remake Dunedin in the image of a huge metropolitan city. It doesn’t work. Second, we’re there to represent Dunedinites, not the whole of New Zealand. Using the power we’ve been given to take sides in national-level policy debates is not fair on our constituents.

Are you sure it’s a good idea to return to the fray?

It’s true that there are easier ways to spend your time than running for office. But I’m not the sort of person who can just sit back when things aren’t going right. My past time on council allows me to be more effective.

Desire to listen to concerns

Jett Groshinski

Age: 19

Occupation: Student.

Statement of relevant experience

I have spent my time over the years doing community work and whatever I can to help the community. Throughout my time in Dunedin, I have been involved with helping the university, where I currently sit on a committee and a board of studies in a governance position.

Why should people vote for you to be mayor?

I want to listen to what people’s concerns are. I want to lead and represent the people of Dunedin. I have spent my life trying to help people wherever I can. Council is where I can listen, engage and help more people than I have ever been able to before.

What is at stake in this election?

We have major reforms including the Resource Management Act reform, Three Waters reform and the future of local government review. We need climate change action. The decisions made now will affect the future more than ever. Now is a more important time than ever to vote and have your say.

How might Dunedin best emerge from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic?

Dunedin should best emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic as more involved with the community. Dunedin’s community should be more focused on helping one another where it can. It is shown that the council needs to be on the ground actively searching for what can be done.

How might you fare running a council meeting?

I have been involved in meetings, debates and forums for years. I will constructively run the council meetings by treating everyone with respect. Every councillor will be elected to represent different portions of the community. The council must co-operate with both the staff and the public.

What should the city council do to better accommodate the needs of students?

The council needs to work on educating students about how they can have their say in what goes on in the city council. There needs to be more consultation to ensure that every group has its needs represented. Issues with housing conditions also need to be addressed.

Time to invest in the people of Dunedin

David Milne

Age: 48

Occupation: Company director.

Why should people vote for you to be mayor?

I have the voter in mind first, as motivation for taking on this responsibility. Also, because of my experience over time with people in work, business and educational environments — including the two most developed economies, China and United States. My low-cost, high-impact ideas that consider the long-term success of Dunedin.

What is at stake in this election?

Risking not taking the right pathways forward, which best help mitigate the effects of inflation and Covid economic recovery, that all Dunedinites are having to deal with at the moment. The voters’ powerful collective voice can vote for a candidate that ensures a robust and exciting Dunedin for its constituents’ short and long term.

How might Dunedin best emerge from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic?

To have activities which help look after the wellbeing of the people of Dunedin and link that with economic (business) activity. A focus on heritage tourism, adventure tourism, building more houses and developing businesses in the local economy. Coupled with attracting automation hardware and software companies to Dunedin. To look after the environment.

Do you have a clear sense of what the job description for mayor is?

To look after the people of Dunedin. To fulfil the legal requirements of the job and the contractual obligations — to follow the rules. Above all it is a responsibility, not a job description. To develop the economy and technological advantage of Dunedin.

You say this election is pivotal. How should Dunedin move forward?

Refocus away from roading to investing in the people of Dunedin, the economic activity initiatives the Dunedin City Council can take. To put in place programs to invest in the experience of our youngest and brightest. They are our future.

Focus on the social wellbeing strategy

Mandy Mayhem-Bullock

Age: 49

Occupation: Celebrant and Waikouaiti Coast Community Board member.

Statement of relevant experience

I am experienced in governance — deputy chairperson of Keep New Zealand Beautiful and chairperson of Keep Dunedin Beautiful. Waikouaiti Coast Community Board member for six years and Zone6 representative of Local Government New Zealand community boards executive. I am on the Otago local advisory committee of Fire and Emergency New Zealand and I co-ordinate the Blueskin Bay emergency response groups.

Why should people vote for you to be mayor?

I’m passionate about our city and its people, I will be a mayor for all. Working to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and invest in our communities. Especially those who are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table. I will do everything possible to support people.

What is at stake in this election?

Multiple government reforms will change the way the council operates. There is broad recognition around the need for reforms but local people and local councils need to influence the decisions. What will be the capacity to deal with so much change at once and how will it all piece together?

How might Dunedin best emerge from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic?

Support economic recovery by supporting workforce readiness — increasing investment, reducing cost, encouraging innovation, reducing debt and stimulating growth, minimising expenditure, creating a positive return on investment. Covid-19 impact includes social isolation and the predicted recession may negatively impact mental health. We must focus on the social wellbeing strategy.

You say Dunedin should be accessible. What does this mean?

Promoting and protecting full enjoyment of human rights by ensuring people with disabilities enjoy full equality, a city accessible to all. Supporting and consulting with disabled people over buildings and urban spaces to get solutions, identifying equipment and modifications needed to provide real, accessible and inclusive spaces everywhere.

What needs to happen in the performing arts sector?

Investment into event venues — the council needs to see the economic and cultural value in this. Integrating performing arts spaces with other usable spaces, protecting current venues and rehearsal spaces. The creative community face venue closures, which impact on the sector’s ability to deliver performing arts and generate revenue.

Commitment to environmental issues

Richard Seager

Age: Declined to say.

Occupation: Declined to say.

Why should people vote for you to be mayor?

I have life experience from farming, business and environmental activism. I have studied transport and urban infrastructure extensively while also knowing how to back a trailer. I’m the best person to make sure that our future transport system is one that will suit everyone, no matter the price of petrol.

What is at stake in this election?

Independence. From Three Waters, to decide on South Dunedin's future, from groups such as the ICLEI and the ICLEIO, from a central government intent on controlling every aspect of your life to your, or your sister’s, daughter’s or mother’s ability to get changed for a swim at the public pool.

How might Dunedin best emerge from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic?

By concentrating on small business, local community, food resilience, a functioning transport system. To listen to the communities that live in Dunedin instead of dictating to them. And by commissioning a statue to Rory Nairn outside the entrance to the council offices.

Are you anti-transgender?

Are you anti-women?

Are your environmental aspirations realistic?

Yes, they are. I have a lifelong commitment to environmental issues. I have done extensive study and research, including post-grad in climate science and transport, as well as urban environments. And I have a background in small business and farming.