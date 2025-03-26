Mayoral hopeful dumps candidate over karakia critique

Andrew Simms

Dunedin mayoral hopeful Andrew Simms has dumped a candidate on his ticket after an email emerged showing him criticising the use of karakia.

University of Otago business school lecturer Dr Robert Hamlin, who was standing on Mr Simms’ Future Dunedin ticket, caused alarm among his faculty when he sent an email decrying the use of karakia before a meeting.

‘‘While I know that these karakia are described as ‘voluntary’, its inclusion as a specific item in the official agenda does rather suggest that active participation in this incantation is ‘officially’ recommended.

‘‘This particular karakia is clearly a religious prayer that refers to a specific deity ... I think that factor on its own is cause for concern,’’ the email said.

Karakia are used to invoke spiritual guidance and protection, and are also considered a formal greeting when beginning a ceremony.

The email was sent far and wide, prompting pro-vice chancellor commerce Prof Maree Thyne to join the email chain to defend the use of karakia, saying they increased the cultural competency of staff.

Asked whether he still stood by the views he expressed last year, Dr Hamlin said yesterday he did.

Dr Hamlin said it would be ‘‘unlikely’’ Mr Simms would be aware of his views on karakia, as it had until now ‘‘largely been an internal matter’’.

Mr Simms initially distanced himself from Dr Hamlin’s views, indicating he would be able to stay on the ticket, but called the Otago Daily Times back an hour later to say he had spoken with Dr Hamlin and the pair had decided to part ways.

Robert Hamlin

‘‘We’re getting a team together that supports mana whenua and the use of karakia.

‘‘We can only assume that Dr Hamlin’s objection to karakia would cross over to our group, and really there’s no place for that in our group.’’

He decided to part ways with Dr Hamlin after viewing the email chain himself, he said.

Dr Hamlin later told the Otago Daily Times his departure from the ticket was ‘‘not by mutual agreement’’.

He had not yet decided whether he still wanted to run for council.

Otago University was unable to provide comment yesterday.

However, in the email exchange, Prof Thyne said one of the goals of the university was equity — which included supporting Maori culture and literacy and ‘‘providing cultural competency opportunities through practising karakia and waiata is one such way of equipping our people’’.

‘‘I wholeheartedly support and have been participating myself in the weekly wananga for all staff ... to assist staff in developing the cultural competency and help us achieve our vision of being a Te Tiriti-led university.’’

Speaking to the ODT, Dr Hamlin said he took particular issue with the religious aspect of the karakia in question.

‘‘There are a number of people who have religious beliefs around the universities and it doesn’t really matter what kind of religious beliefs, you could be Christian or Muslim or Hindu.

‘‘But to be required to chant in a meeting and offer your prayers to Rongo, the supreme sacredness in heaven above, for guidance in that meeting is not only inappropriate, I believe it’s also a breach of the Human Rights Act.’’

Asked about the university’s response to his views, Dr Hamlin said ‘‘you’d need to talk to the people higher up’’.

‘‘The emails that were received in response were that this practice was supported. When I say this practice, I mean making people chant the karakia rather than not making them chant the karakia.’’

Dr Hamlin occasionally contributes to the ODT’s opinion pages, but is not a paid member of staff.

