'Merry Christmas' message back on city tree

The Octagon Christmas tree went up in the Octagon yesterday afternoon, and will be lit on Friday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

After getting the green light from representatives of the different religions present in Dunedin, the Dunedin City Council says it will not be reusing the controversial "Happy Holidays'' greeting on the city Christmas tree.

In its place will be a multilingual "Merry Christmas'' message in Maori, English and New Zealand Sign Language, and "Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All'' written in English.

The 10m-tall city Christmas tree was put up up in the Octagon yesterday, and will be lit up on Friday.

Every year the Christmas tree container is also covered with decorative wrap.

Last year the secular "Happy Holidays'' wrap was used, but was changed after it was vandalised.

The council received complaints from people who felt the Christmas message had been lost, and a Kaikorai resident hit headlines when she said she was prepared to stump up the $1400 needed to change the wrapping.

Council community development and events manager Joy Gunn said the council sought input from the Dunedin Interfaith Council and the Dunedin Multiethnic Council this year on the design of the wrap.

The interfaith council is comprised of people of Buddhist, Hare Krishna, Baha'i, Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Brahma Kumari and other beliefs.

Multiethnic council member and member of Dunedin's Muslim community Koro Paul Gourlie said the council members appreciated being consulted and had reacted with "a great deal of enthusiasm and excitement that they were approached''.

Everyone on the council agreed Christmas was the time for Christians to celebrate their special time of year, so it was appropriate Merry Christmas was included, he said.

Interfaith council member Revered Greg Hughson said while it did not bother him when people used the phrase "Happy Holidays'', he felt it was appropriate to retain the word "Christmas'' on the tree.

The message of peace and goodwill was fitting, as all religions were based around peace, Mr Hughson said.

In an Otago Daily Times poll of 1700 people carried out last year, 61% would have preferred "Merry Christmas'', while 25% did not mind the slogan in dispute and 14% were ambivalent.

The public is invited to attend the Christmas tree lighting from 8pm on Friday and join with choirs from around the city in carol singing. The tree will be lit about 9.30pm.

