Meth, shotgun, ammo and axe seized in Dunedin car bust

A loaded sawn-off shotgun, an axe, drugs and cash were discovered after police stopped an alleged methamphetamine dealer in Dunedin last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped a vehicle on Musselburgh Rise about 10.50pm last night and spoke to the 30-year-old driver.

While speaking to him, officers spied an ‘‘axe’’ on the floor by the rear seats and invoked a search without warrant.

That search turned up a raft of illicit items.

First police spotted a bag of ammunition and so began looking for firearms.

They subsequently found: a meth pipe; a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine; point bags and nearly $1500 in cash.

A loaded sawn-off shotgun was soon discovered in a backpack in the front seat, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver was arrested and was due to appear in Dunedin District Court today to face charges of breaching firearms prohibition orders, unlawfully possessing a firearm, possession of an offensive weapon (the axe), possession for supply of methamphetamine; and possession of utensils for methamphetamine, Snr Sgt Bond said.