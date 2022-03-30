Minor injuries in central Dunedin crash

One person was taken to Dunedin Hospital after a minor vehicle collision near the intersection of Filleul St and Moray Pl today.

A police spokeswoman said a collision between two cars was reported about about 11.15am.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance attended and transported one patient in a minor condition to Dunedin Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two crews attended the crash, from Willowbank and Dunedin Central stations.

They assisted at the scene and the road was clear at about 11.40am, she said.

