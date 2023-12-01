Missing woman found safe

Dunedin woman Jonelle Churchman, 49, has been found safe thanks to help from the public. Photo: NZ Police

A 49-year-old woman who was reported missing yesterday in Dunedin has been found safe and well thanks to help from the public.

Jonelle Churchman was last seen leaving her home on Patrick St about 8am on Thursday and was believed to be on foot.

Police and her family said yesterday they had concerns for her welfare as she did not have a phone or any money with her.

Anyone who had seen her or had information on her whereabouts was urged to call police on 111.

Police have this morning confirmed Churchman has been found safe, and thanked the members of the public who provided information which assisted in locating her.