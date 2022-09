Police have been called after a person on a mobility scooter was seen doing doughnuts at a Mosgiel park.

A spokeswoman said officers were informed about a person doing the manoeuvre on the grass at Peter Johnstone Park, near Reid Ave, about 2.30pm today.

Police did not attend the incident, but said any further sightings of such behaviour should be reported.

