Molotov cocktail thrown after argument

A molotov cocktail was thrown at a Dunedin home yesterday afternoon after an argument.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Bernard St, Kenmure, address about 5pm after an argument between a man and a woman.

One of the parties threw a molotov cocktail into the driveway after the argument.

Police were still making enquiries into who the people were, as they had left before police arrived.