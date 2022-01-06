Thursday, 6 January 2022

Monarch runs aground in harbour

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    The Monarch lists after running aground in Otago Harbour at Ravensbourne today. Photo: Gerard O...
    The Monarch lists after running aground in Otago Harbour at Ravensbourne today. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Dunedin tourism attraction MV Monarch has run aground in Otago Harbour after getting caught in soft mud during low tide this afternoon.

    Monarch Cruises owner Neil Harraway said the boat was on its way to Wellers Rock on the Otago Peninsula, to pick up passengers for a 1.30pm cruise.

    However, as it neared the Ravensdown wharf in Ravensbourne, it had to make way for the Maea, an LPG vessel, which was headed for the LPG terminal in Dunedin.

    Maritime rules say the channel must be clear of all other vessels when a fuel boat is in the harbour.

    "They [the Monarch’s skipper] pulled out of the channel to let the tanker go past and they just drifted with the wind into a shallower spot where there is soft mud," Mr Harraway said.

    The boat would remain grounded near a man-made dolphin — a structure used to secure ships at the Ravensdown wharf — until the tide had risen high enough for it to be refloated.

    "There’s no damage to the boat. It’s just sitting there on the soft mud."

    He said the Monarch only missed the 1.30pm tour, and its passengers were rescheduled to travel on another tour.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter