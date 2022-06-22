More chilly days on way

Keep your wits about you when driving to work tomorrow morning - Jack Frost is making himself at home in Otago and Southland for the next few days.

MetService has forecast more chilly weather across the region, as temperatures drop as low as -5degC tomorrow, and it is expected to be frosty again on Friday morning.

A MetService spokesman said the frosts were being caused by a high pressure system sitting over New Zealand at the moment.

However, it was expected to move eastward on Friday, allowing a front, preceded by strong northerly winds, to move on to the west of the South Island late in the day.

‘‘This front is forecast to move eastwards over the remainder of the country on Saturday, bringing a period of rain to mainly northern and western areas.

‘‘Another front is forecast to move on to the west of the South Island during Saturday, then travel eastwards over the remainder of New Zealand on Sunday, bringing another period of rain.

‘‘Brief heavy falls are possible in the west of the South Island with both of these fronts, but there is low confidence rainfall amounts will reach warning criteria there on Friday and Saturday.’’

A narrow ridge of high pressure should move on to the country from the Tasman Sea on Sunday, he said.

‘‘Yet another front, preceded by strong northwest winds and followed by cooler southwesterlies, is expected to sweep northwards over the South Island on Monday, bringing another burst of rain to mainly western areas.

‘‘There is low confidence of warnable amounts of rain for Fiordland and the ranges of Westland south of Otira."

Staying safe on roads

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency says driving to the conditions is key for the first mid-winter long weekend of the year, Matarki.

"Whether it’s wet, slippery, or icy on the road, planning ahead, allowing extra time and driving slower makes a difference.

“It gets dark earlier, and the weather conditions can be trickier this time of the year. It only takes a split second to lose control in wet or icy conditions, Kane Patena, Director of Land Transport, said.

"Make sure you check your tyre tread and pressure, use headlights, and take extra care - it’s simple, easy and helps save lives."

Police would be visible out on the roads this long weekend.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz

- additional reporting ODT Online