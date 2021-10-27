More poor driver behaviour in city: police

Dunedin police have been dealing with more instances of poor driver behaviour around the city.

Just before 4pm yesterday, a 33-year- old man driving south on Castle St fell asleep at the wheel before crashing into the rear of a stationary vehicle at the traffic lights, near Bow Lane, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

Shortly after that, police issued a fine to a 74-year-old man who had been spotted swerving in his vehicle between lanes on the Dunedin Southern Motorway, near Saddle Hill.

After reports of a vehicle doing burnouts in Ocean Grove were received at 6.30pm, police located an 18-year-old man with fresh burnout marks near his vehicle and a blown-out tyre.

The man was asked for his information, and further witnesses were being sought.

Police had earlier this week expressed disappointment at driver behaviour in the South over the long weekend, and Snr Sgt Dinnissen said the latest incidents showed more "poor driver behaviour".