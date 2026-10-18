A sea of pink took over the streets of Mosgiel on Saturday as about 60 locals laced up their walking shoes to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The walk was organised to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

About 60 people took part in the Mosgiel Pink Ribbon Community Walk on Saturday morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Attendees were encouraged to not only dress in pink but to also make a gold coin donation to the charity.

The walkers did a loop beginning at the Anzac Park Reserve in Gordon Rd and walked along Hagart-Alexander Dr before looping back to the start by heading on sto Factory Rd.