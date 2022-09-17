Motorcyclist seriously injured in Corstorphine

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man has been seriously injured after coming off a motorcycle in the Dunedin suburb of Corstorphine.
A police spokesman said officers were called to a report of a crash involving a single in Milburn St about 2.20pm today.
A St John spokeswoman said the man was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff member said fire crews assisted to make the scene safe and clean up a small amount of spilt oil.