Motorcyclist seriously injured in Corstorphine

A man has been seriously injured after coming off a motorcycle in the Dunedin suburb of Corstorphine.

A police spokesman said officers were called to a report of a crash involving a single in Milburn St about 2.20pm today.

A St John spokeswoman said the man was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff member said fire crews assisted to make the scene safe and clean up a small amount of spilt oil.