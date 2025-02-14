Multiple crews called to well-involved peninsula fire

Fire crews at Harwood this morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Emergency services were called to a well-involved house fire in Harwood this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said multiple calls were made to emergency services at about 7.15am today.

When crews arrived, they found a well involved single-storey fire and more appliances were requested to fight the blaze.

Crews from Portobello, St Kilda, Dunedin and Lookout Point, including two tankers, responded.

The spokesman said the fire was contained by about 8am but crews were still working to fully extinguish the blaze.

All occupants were accounted for and no one was injured.

A fire investigator had been requested and was responding, he said.