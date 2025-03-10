Murder-accused teen had adopted 'gangster ways'

Flowers where Enere Taana-McLaren (inset) was fatally stabbed at the Dunedin Bus Hub in Great King St. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A Dunedin teen accused of murder had adopted “gangster ways” in the lead up to a fatal stabbing, a court has heard.

The now 14-year-old is on trial before the High Court at Dunedin following the death of Enere Taana-McLaren, 16, at the bus hub in May.

The Trinity College student died from a single stab wound to the stomach and while CCTV captured the defendant inflicting the fatal blow, he pleaded not guilty on the basis of self-defence.

Jurors last week heard the teenager had reported being subjected to a violent armed robbery in a Halfway Bush Park in August 2023.

Forensic psychiatrist Brandon Strange first met the defendant in June, a couple of weeks after he was remanded to a Youth Justice residence in Canterbury.

He discussed the alleged park attack with the defendant and his family and they agreed the teen’s outlook had changed drastically following the event.

“He watched fight videos to learn how to fight because he ‘needed a way to feel safe’. His thinking was: ‘if someone comes after me, I have a way to protect myself’,” Dr Strange told the jury.

“He started carrying a knife ‘to feel safe’.”

The teen told the mental-health professionals he had been bullied at school but found acceptance with friends who got into trouble.

“He assimilated the gangster ways because it provides safety and acceptance,” Dr Strange said.

He diagnosed the defendant as having PTSD.

Dr Strange said the disorder manifested in the teenager being hypervigilant while in public.

“[He was] consistently thinking about threats from others and wanted to be ready,” the psychiatrist said.

“He was depressed, sad and felt helpless.”

Dr Strange told the court the boy had adopted a “gangster persona . . . [acting] like he was a big man” while on remand.

“He was talking about gang stuff . . . possibly Mongrel Mob – the dogs,” Dr Strange said.

He put the teen’s conduct down to “impression management”.

“We assumed his behaviours were his way of protecting himself in the environment, possibly driven by anxiety,” Dr Strange said.

The trial continues.