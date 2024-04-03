Naked 79-year-old arrested for indecent act at St Clair beach

A repeat offender was caught performing an indecent act in front of young girls at Dunedin’s St Clair beach.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police found the 79-year-old man still naked in the sand dunes near the Barnes Lookout yesterday afternoon.

He was arrested and charged with performing an indecent act in a public place.

Snr Sgt Bond said the area was a known hotspot for this type of behaviour.

