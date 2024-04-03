Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Naked 79-year-old arrested for indecent act at St Clair beach

    By Mark John
    A repeat offender was caught performing an indecent act in front of young girls at Dunedin’s St Clair beach.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police found the 79-year-old man still naked in the sand dunes near the Barnes Lookout yesterday afternoon.

    He was arrested and charged with performing an indecent act in a public place.

    Snr Sgt Bond said the area was a known hotspot for this type of behaviour.

    mark.john@odt.co.nz

     

