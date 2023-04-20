Name of man killed in water incident released

Police and crew members gather on a wharf at Careys Bay, following the return of a fishing boat carrying the body. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Police have released the name of the man who died following a water-related incident near Dunedin on Monday.

He was Brent William Marshall, 57, of Dunedin.

Emergency services responded to a mayday call from fishing vessel Venture about a person overboard, about 18km off the coast of South Dunedin, about 1.30pm on Monday April 17.

A Maritime New Zealand spokesman said an Otago Regional Rescue helicopter, the Coastguard and fishing vessel Cloud Break attended.

Police report the man was pulled from the water and medical attention was provided, but he died at the scene.

Police expressed their condolences to Mr Marshall's family and friends at this difficult time.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.