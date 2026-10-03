Police in the Ōpōtiki area in the Bay of Plenty are appealing for sightings of two men who who failed to stop for officers before jumping in a river.

Duty Inspector Phil Edwards said about 3.45am on Sunday a vehicle ran a red light in Wainui.

"Road spikes were successfully deployed about 10km from Ōpōtiki shortly after 4am, before the vehicle came to a stop down Snell Road, by the Otara River," he said.

"The two occupants have then got out of the vehicle and jumped into the water."

A search and rescue operation was launched, with assistance from the Harbourmaster, Coastguard Ōpōtiki, and a rescue helicopte.

The men have not been found.

"Police Search and Rescue staff are continuing the search this morning, and are appealing to the public for help," Edwards said.

"If you are one of these males, you know who they are, or you have any other information which may help us locate them, please get in touch. We're also after information about any suspicious behaviour in the area."

Edwards said the priority at this time was ensuring the men were safe.

Urgent information could be passed on via 111, referencing job number P067829874. Other information could be reported via 105, referencing the same job number.