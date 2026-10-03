As Queenstown search and rescue crews enter their second week of a search for a missing Brazilian Queenstowner, police have issued an appeal to find a man seen around Mount Dewar the day she disappeared.

Erika Rodrigues Coelho, 47, hasn’t been seen since Friday, September 18.

A search, involving Land Search and Rescue vollies, Coastguard Queenstown, drones and a helicopter was launched two days later — her rental car, a white Toyota RAV4 with a black roof (registration RKM122) was found at Skippers Saddle, a lookout and trailhead near the intersection of Coronet Peak Rd and Skippers Rd.

Sergeant Terry Wood, of Queenstown, yesterday issued a media release, asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen on the summit track in the Mount Dewar area, about 12.30pm on September 18.

He’s described as of “Asian complexion, in his 30s, average-to-taller in height”.

Wood says the man, who may be a tourist, is of slim build with short, dark hair and is clean-shaven.

“We would like to speak with him regarding our ongoing investigation for missing 47-year-old Erika Rodrigues Coelho near Queenstown.”

Despite exhaustive efforts, the extensive search, which includes using a drone in a mountain pond near where her car was found, has failed to find the missing woman.

Last week Otago Lakes Central Area prevention manager, Senior Sergeant John Fookes, appealed for members of the public who’d seen Erika since September 18, or her white Toyota RAV4 that day, or the days leading up to it, to come forward, noting “even the smallest amount of information can make a huge difference”.

Any sightings of Rodrigues Coelho should be reported via 111, otherwise people can contact police via 105, online (select ‘Update Report’), or by phone — the reference number’s 260921/8173 — or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers, 0800 555 111