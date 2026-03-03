Tansy Hayden pictured last year outside the former corner shop and upstairs dwelling, built for storekeeper J. Airey in 1923, at the corner of Russell and Arthur Sts, Dunedin, which she and co-owner Paul Keesing plan to convert into a cafe. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON One Dunedin owner of a cottage would be pleased to have a cafe next door. Another is less happy with the proposal for the corner of Russell St and Arthur St in City Rise, Dunedin. The proposal is to turn a two-storey heritage building into a licensed cafe, supplemented by accommodation. Dunedin couple Tansy Hayden and Paul Keesing are behind the project and the Dunedin City Council held a resource consent hearing yesterday. Russell St cottage owner Andrina Kitto could recall when the neighbouring property was a corner shop. "The corner shop, as it was during those years, was a very popular outlet for the local community and was very well patronised," she told the hearing. "Such places can enhance the cohesion of the local community and add to the attraction of a range of people deciding to settle in such a community." Arthur St resident Joanne Baldwin was worried about noise associated with the proposed cafe, as well as pressure on residents’ parking. "I can say from experience having lived and owned properties on Arthur St for over a decade: residents regularly struggle to park near their homes," she said. "Gone are the days of the gentlemen’s agreement where the space outside your home was for your use. Now it’s a matter of first in, first served." Ms Baldwin was not comfortable with the scale planned. Asked what scale she could be comfortable with, she said she did not know. She was also worried about "... chatter all the time and just commercial noise." The 1923 corner shop and flat upstairs were used for student accommodation when the couple bought it. It had been a commercial building for more than 90 years of its existence, "so to return it to an existing commercial premise is quite exciting for us," Mr Keesing told the planning hearing. "This has been quite a journey for us and I think the excitement that we first had when we looked at the property has continued, and we believe that the proposed activity that we’re putting forward for approval really celebrates the building. "It adds value to the community." The panel appointed by the council is yet to make a decision about the consent or conditions. grant.miller@odt.co.nz