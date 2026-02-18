The Star reporter Brenda Harwood

Sunday, February 15

Dunedin Botanic Garden band rotunda

The endless adaptability of Shakespeare’s words was highlighted in a delightful new approach for Dunedin Summer Shakespeare this year.

An audience of about 400 people, rugged up against the chill winds of Dunedin’s summer, were treated to a thoroughly enjoyable performance of original music based on the Bard’s songs.

The show was directed and co-ordinated by Dunedin Summer Shakespeare stalwart Kim Morgan.

MC Matthew Morgan, in the chipper persona of "Willy Shakes", shared anecdotes and interesting background on Shakespeare’s 100-plus songs, as he introduced the performers.

Taking the stage as soloists, duos and trios were performers Shannon Burnett, Ian Chapman as "Dr Clam", Amped Music Project band Eris, Amped performer Grace Gemmell, Mārama Grant, Sylvie Harper, Alex Martyn and Nick Tipa, Arlie McCormick, former Six60 scholar Tomuri Spicer and Morgan’s band Proper Rodger.

The songs came from some of Shakespeare’s most well-loved plays, including The Tempest, King Lear, Othello and more.

All of the performers did a superb job of writing and singing original songs that were true to Shakespeare’s lyrics, while also bringing their own sensibilities to the mix.

Among the many highlights were Ian Chapman, in the persona of "Dr Clam" accompanying his nautical-themed renditions of songs from The Tempest on the hang drum; the rich vocals of Sylvie Harper’s version of Othello’s Sing all a green willow, willow, willow; and Eris’ grunge-infused version of the Fairies’ lullaby from A Midsumer Night’s Dream.

Duo Nick Tipa and Alex Martyn gave fun, spirited performances of Te Reo Māori versions of songs from Twelfth Night and Measure for Measure; while Tomuri Spicer opened the event with a taonga puoro performance and also performed a lovely Te Reo Māori version of Puck’s If we spirits have offended.

Proper Rodger’s cheeky and fun performance of Shakespearean insults was the perfect way to round out a very enjoyable performance. Bravo!