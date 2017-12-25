New car 'huge help' for patrol

North Dunedin Community Patrol trustees Marie Sutherland (left) and Colin Lind are pleased with their new community patrol car. PHOTO: ELLA STOKES

The North Dunedin Community Patrol is the "eyes and ears for the police'', trustee member Colin Lind says.

The patrol members recently received a new set of wheels.

Mr Lind and Marie Sutherland have been involved with the patrol since it was formed 13 years ago.

Ms Sutherland said the new car funded by Trustpower had "been a big help''.

Dunedin had three volunteer community patrols - in Dunedin North, Dunedin South and Mosgiel-Taieri - working with police. Their aim was to prevent crime and have safer, more resilient communities.

Mr Lind, a retired police officer, said he enjoyed being part of the community patrol as it gave him a chance to continue to use his knowledge.

"We don't replace the police, but they can ask us to check something out they think is suspicious and we can help prevent something bad from happening,'' he said.

The patrol was usually busiest on Friday and Saturday nights but sometimes they also worked during the week.

"When the students are in town they keep us extra busy,'' Ms Sutherland said.

She said the group would not be able to run without the generosity of volunteers.

"We always support our volunteers and make sure they know how much they are valued.''

With just 20 volunteers, the Dunedin North patrol is on the lookout for more people.

Ms Sutherland recommended getting involved to anyone who enjoyed giving back to the community.

• For more information, phone Mr Lind, 473-7174.

ELLA.STOKES @thestar.co.nz