New clubhouse on track for centenary

An artist’s impression of the new Belleknowes Golf Club clubhouse. Photo: Supplied

A Dunedin golf club is on track to celebrate its centenary in a new building after its old clubhouse was razed in an inferno.

Belleknowes Golf Club recovery manager Gordon Wilson said the new single-storey building was "a fair way through" the process to obtain a building consent.

The former clubhouse was destroyed in an early morning fire on June 29 last year.

Nine fire crews spent 16 hours at the blaze. A subsequent fire investigation was unable to determine a cause of the fire.

Mr Wilson said the new building was designed by Francis Whitaker, of architects Mason and Wales.

The club was pleased with how it blended in with the environment and the existing buildings, he said.

Insurance had been paid out in full but it was not enough to pay for a two-storey clubhouse.

A public toilet in a planned downstairs area was one of the casualties.

Fundraising was ongoing and a Christmas market, to be held on the November 21 , was expected to attract about 35 stallholders.

The former clubhouse was destroyed by fire in June last year. Photo: ODT Files

The club had applied for Lottery Grants Board funding and expected an answer next month.

Depending on how well efforts went, the club might look at revisiting a downstairs plan, Mr Wilson said.

"They’re not permanent casualties yet," Mr Wilson said of the downstairs facilities.

Neighbours were keen to see the club rebuilt and various local sports groups had expressed an interest in using the facilities.

A builder had been selected, and barring any unexpected events he was confident the rebuild was on track to be completed by next Labour Weekend, which would be the club’s centenary, Mr Wilson said.

"It is starting to get exciting."

A lot of memorabilia had been lost in the fire but ultimately club members were looking forward to having a home again.

The club had about 60 members and an even larger number of ex-members scattered around the country, whom he was looking forward to welcoming to the new building next year.

