New deputy academic vice-chancellor named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The University of Otago has appointed Prof Stuart Brock as the new deputy academic vice-chancellor.
Prof Brock, who is in a similar role at Victoria University of Wellington at present, will start at Otago in January.
His appointment comes as Otago University continues the process of recruiting a new vice-chancellor.
Prof Phil Bremer has agreed to continue as the acting deputy vice-chancellor (academic) until the end of the year.
— Staff reporter