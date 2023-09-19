New deputy academic vice-chancellor named

Stuart Brock. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The University of Otago has appointed Prof Stuart Brock as the new deputy academic vice-chancellor.

Prof Brock, who is in a similar role at Victoria University of Wellington at present, will start at Otago in January.

His appointment comes as Otago University continues the process of recruiting a new vice-chancellor.

Prof Phil Bremer has agreed to continue as the acting deputy vice-chancellor (academic) until the end of the year.

— Staff reporter