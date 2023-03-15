New player in ratepayer associations

Lyndon Weggery on the Highgate bridge. Photo: Christine O'Connor/ODT files

The ever-changing landscape for Dunedin ratepayer groups has shifted again.

A public meeting was held last night for the Dunedin Area Citizens’ Association Inc, which sprang from a remnant of the Dunedin Ratepayers and Householders’ Association.

Citizens’ association chairman Lyndon Weggery said the remnant regrouped after a split in the householders’ association late last year.

It added two members to form a committee and adopted a new name.

The group became an incorporated society last month and had to "re-register under a new name" after the other one was taken.

The householders’ association committee was split 6-5 last year and the majority had that association incorporated in December.

Mr Weggery, who had been chairman, was in the minority and he characterised the majority’s move as a breakaway.

Aims and objectives listed in the constitutions of the two groups are identical.

It is understood the householders’ association continues to function, but personnel changes occurred.

Mr Weggery said the citizens’ association committee was cohesive.

Last night’s meeting included speakers from the Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council, and they were asked to summarise the first 100 days of the term, excluding the holiday period, he said.

The group’s purpose was to be "a fruitful representative of the ratepayer" to both councils, Mr Weggery said.

Another group, the Dunedin Area Residents’ Association, was incorporated in December 2020 and dissolved in July last year.

