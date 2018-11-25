Newly- trained hospice team ready to record lives

Volunteers with the Otago Community Hospice Biography Service. Pictured are (standing, from left) Romilly Smith, Richard Young, Val Rowe, Maxine Clark, Zenani Boya, Julia Witter, Sarah Orr, Eleanor Doig, Pam Morrison, Melissa Moore, Jenny Broadhurst, Tina Broderick, and Michelle Ferris (kneeling). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Patients at Otago Community Hospice who wish to record their life stories for posterity are being supported by the newly re-established Biography Services Team.

A dozen volunteer biographers and transcribers recently completed training and the service was re-launched this month.

Otago Community Hospice volunteer co-ordinator Rebecca Shaw said the biography service was aimed at supporting patients wanting to create a tangible record of their lives, share stories and pass on information to family members.

"It is a chance for them to talk about the things they want to share with their families, and can include anything they want to say,'' Ms Shaw said.

Volunteer biographers meet patients on four occasions, guiding them through their reflections and recording their words, which are then rendered in written form by the transcribers.

The patient is closely involved in the process throughout and has the final say on what is included.

"It is mainly an opportunity for them to tell their story and review what is happening for them, and it also results in something tangible for the family,'' Ms Shaw said.

The volunteer biographers and transcribers are drawn from all walks of life and all ages, and range from students to retired nurses and counsellors.

The Otago Community Hospice Biography Service was founded more than 15 years ago, but had been on hold for the past 18 months while it was restructured, Ms Shaw said.

The re-launched service is led by hospice Kowhai Programme co-ordinator Christina Bowen, with support from Ms Shaw.

